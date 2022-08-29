Vitória de Guimarães makes a proposal to Corinthians for Mateus Vital | Corinthians

Vitória de Guimarães, a club in the first division of Portugal, presented a proposal to Corinthians to hire midfielder Mateus Vital, 24 years old.

The offer, reported by Portugal’s “Mais Futebol” website, and confirmed by ge, is for a free transfer, with Corinthians keeping part of the athlete’s economic rights. Currently, Timão has 85% of it.

Although Mateus Vital welcomes the opportunity to work in Europe, the deal is hard to come by. Vitória de Guimarães has a lower salary than Vital currently earns.

Corinthians has a contract with Mateus Vital until the end of next year and is thinking about negotiating the athlete to make room on the payroll. However, in recent weeks, the athlete has gained space in the alvinegro squad, has been listed for the games and played against Fortaleza and Fluminense.

Last year, the midfielder was on loan at Panathinaikos, from Greece. Recently, Valladolid, from Spain, showed interest in the player, but the negotiation did not evolve.

The transfer window in Portugal is open until September 22, according to FIFA. However, registration for competitions in the country closes on the 1st, Thursday.

Mateus Vital arrived at Corinthians in 2018 and, since then, has played 189 games and scored 14 goals with the white shirt. He participated in the campaigns for the 2018 and 2019 São Paulo titles.

