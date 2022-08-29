Vote for the nominees for the 2022 Multishow Award | Multishow Award 2022

Meet today throughout the day the nominees for the categories of Multishow Award 2022 and vote a lot for your favorites! The awards will take place on October 18.

Check out the categories that have already been revealed:

Which musical artist stood out the most this year? Eight incredible names arrive with everything in this fierce competition: anita, Gloria Groove, Gusttavo Lima, john, João Gomes, L7nnon, ludmilla and Luisa Sonza. Which one does your crowd go to?

2022 was a year of many revelations! Ana Castela, Bala Desire, Jovem Dionísio, Mari Fernandez, Nattanzinho, Rachel Reis, Tasha & Tracie and Urias are competing in this category! Who deserves to take home the Multishow Prize trophy?

It will be difficult to choose just one! Nominees in this category are: ‘Lady East’by Gloria Groove, ‘LUME’by Felipe Ret, ‘Numanice #2’by Ludmilla, ‘Pirate’from Jão, ‘For People to Wake Up’from the Gilsons group, ‘QVVJFA?’by Baco Exu do Blues, ‘Survive’from Criolo and ‘Versions of Me’, by Anita. Which of these albums won over audiences in 2022?

That Brazil is a country of incredible voices no one can deny! Anitta, Gloria Groove, Iza, Jão, Liniker, Ludmilla, Luísa Sonza and Marisa Monte; vote and choose the voice that impacted Brazil this year!

If you have more than 3 members and rock the music, you can compete for this category! Jovem Dionisio, Afrocidade, Bala Desire, Black Pantera, Gilsons, Grupo Menos é Mais, Lagum and Raça Negra are coming with everything for this dispute! Vote for your favorite group

There are shows that are unforgettable… Alexandre Pires and Seu Jorge, Caetano Veloso, Djonga, Emicida, Jão, Ludmilla, Marisa Monte and Thiaguinho: Which of these shows made you vibrate in 2022? Vote now!

‘Wake up Pedro’by Young Dionysus, ‘Unroll Bate Gamba de Ladin’ (Part. DJ Biel do Furduncinho), by L7nnon, Os Hawaianos and DJ Bel from CDD, ‘To involve’by Anita, ‘Faith’from Iza, ‘Maldives’by Ludmilla, ‘Evil 3’by Shaman, Gustah and Neo Beats, ‘Vampire’by Matuê, WIU and Teto and ‘Red’ from Gloria Groove are the ones indicated to song of the year. Come and choose the one that impressed you the most this year!

Eight amazing duos compete in this category: ANAVITÓRIA, Diego and Victor Hugo, Henrique and Juliano, Jorge and Mateus, Maiara and Maraisa, Matheus & Kauan, Tasha & Tracie and YOÙN. Which one takes home the trophy this year?

That clip that makes you want to review it a thousand times so perfect! ‘The fall’ and ‘Red’by Gloria Groove, ‘Wake up Pedro’by Young Dionysus, ‘Boys don’t cry’ and ‘Envolver’, by Anitta, ‘Puppies’by Luisa Sonza, ‘Faith’from Iza and ‘Idiot’ do Jão: which one deserves your vote?