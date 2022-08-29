Watch your health! 7 smartphones that emit more radiation

Whenever we hear the word “radiation”, there is no other! The first thing that comes to mind is the result of all those big accidents that have happened around the world. However, it is necessary to pay attention to the fact that it is not necessary for a situation like that of the Chernobyl plant to happen to have a significant problem at hand.

We have proof of this even in Brazil. Remember the case in the state of Goiás that involved a family and radiation coming from a broken x-ray machine? So it is! Those occurred make it clear that we must always beware of anything and everything that could cause problems arising from a physical or chemical process.

Speaking of which, did you know that this energy spread can sometimes come from really surprising places? Some things are present in our daily lives and can emit small doses of radiation, but those that are not felt in the short term. A good example of this is the metals in some cell phones;

When heated, they can emit some radiation, yes. This phenomenon can cause a series of problems in our body, ranging from altering metabolism and even causing some mutations.

Although this seems a little scary, the result of research in the area is still inconclusive about how much this energy extracted from the cell phone, for example, has the strength to cause some kind of real harm to people.

So that the population could have some idea of ​​what they are buying and taking home, regulatory agencies have warned companies to take measures to to control the radioactivity of the products. The way to do this was to defend a specific absorption rate.

According to Blue Angel, 2 watts/kg is the permissible limit, that is, up to it there is no noticeable damage. To alert you, the consumer, the company Stadia has created a list of the most radioactive smartphones of all so far. So keep an eye on the models before buying your next device.

Motorola Edge – 1.79 watts/kg;

Axon 11 5G – 1.59 watts/kg;

One Plus 6T – 1.55/kg;

Sony Xperia XA2 – 141 watts/kg;

Google Pixel XL/3a XL and Pixel 4A – 1.37 watts kg;

Oppo Reno 5G – 1.37 watts/kg;

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact – 1.36 watts/kg.

It is worth remembering that nowadays the city of Chernobyl is a visitable place. despite the tragedythere are excursions that allow moderate tours of the place, all in an extremely safe way and with several protocols that must be followed.

This shows that there are even tolerable levels of radiation for human beings and that all the cell phones mentioned above are within what is allowed, so it is not necessary to stop buying them.