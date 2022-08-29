Web loses patience with Lisca and chooses the ideal option for Santos to hire: “It should be looked for…”

Santos drew with Cuiabá in the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. Despite the new setback, Peixe is in 7th position, within five points of the G4. Even with the Libertadores classification zone close, this Sunday’s 0-0 (28) deeply irritated the supporters of Alvinegro Praiano who were at the Pantanal Arena. Since the World Cup crashes, the Club’s fans have become increasingly impatient.

Some bets from the start of the season for Peixe didn’t work out. One of them was the half Ricardo Goulartwho has already left the Club and is working for Bahia. With the departure of coach Fabián Bustos, the arrival of Lisca was another promise of prosperity in CT Rei Pelé. However, the Santista Nation is well aware that the reality didn’t live up to expectations.

The coach is famous for controversial lines, mockery of rivals and a more relaxed posture on the edge of the field. If the position makes you laugh while the stage is good, when football starts to disappoint the professional receives the weight of criticism. That’s what Lisca was able to notice on Santos’ social media after another stumble in the Brasileirão. The draw with Cuiabá did not please the fans of the Fishwho already ask for the replacement of the teacher. The preferred place to stay is Vojvoda.

Santos fans see in the Fortaleza coach the possibility of raising the technical level of Alvinegro Praiano. Despite the irregular start in the Brazilian Championship, where the Tricolor came to be lantern in most of the first round, the Argentine was responsible for Lion’s best campaign in the history of the national tournament. Juan Pablo Vojvoda has already been quoted in teams like Vasco and Flamengo in the last season and now wins the support of Peixe fans.