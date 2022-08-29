What factors explain the success and development of countries

At one end, among the best, countries like Norway, New Zealand, Switzerland, Finland and Ireland. In the other, in the group of the worst, Sudan, Venezuela, North Korea, Afghanistan and the Central African Republic. This reality, in general terms, is what is observed when comparing nations in different rankings of quality of life, economic freedom, corruption and democracy. In other words, there is a correlation between these indicators – some influencing each other.

In short, what the indicators show is that, as a rule, countries that are doing well in one area also do well in the others, and vice versa. The most democratic nations are also the ones with the lowest rates of corruption. And those that give more economic freedom to their entrepreneurs provide a better quality of life for their residents.

THE People’s Gazette compared different country rankings and sought out experts to understand the dynamics of similarity between the indicators. Overall, the analysis is that one performance “pulls” the other. That is, strong democracy allows citizens to oversee the government and fight corruption, and economic freedom encourages production and economic development. And all of this, added together, results in an improvement in the quality of life.

The rankings used by Gazeta do Povo to compare countries are: Democracy Index, from The Economist magazine, which assesses the quality of democracy in countries; Corruption Perceptions Index, by Transparency International, which determines how countries are classified according to the presence of a corrupt structure in their institutions; the Heritage Foundation’s Index of Economic Freedom, which analyzes conditions for the economy in countries; and the United Nations (UN) Human Development Index (HDI), which qualifies countries according to the average income, schooling and longevity of their residents.

See, below, the first and last positions in each of the rankings, as well as Brazil’s performance in them.

Democracy leads to more transparency and less corruption

Lawyer Michael Mohallem, a senior consultant at Transparency International, says that a positive consequence of implementing democratic regimes is the generation of leaders committed to accountability to the population. “Stronger democracies generate more committed leaders,” he says. Democracy also leads to greater transparency in the state structure. “And transparency is a mechanism for preventing corruption,” he adds.

According to Mohallem, a prominent element in democratic regimes is the presence of clearer and more understandable rules for the rise of people from state bureaucracy 0, that is, the rules that transform civil servants into decision-making managers. With clearer rules, the reasons that place people in key positions are known, and the collection becomes more effective and easier to execute.

Economist Armínio Fraga, former president of the Central Bank, says that democracy is capable of “correcting directions” and of mediating conflicts of interest. “Democracy also leaves the path fertile for discussions and innovations”, says Fraga. for him, this explains why democratic countries tend to have more economic development.

Economist Marcos Mendes, a professor at Insper, believes that, when there is no democracy, “those who control power end up defining public policies in favor of a restricted group”. This, according to him, reduces the quality of public policies, by limiting them to certain segments.

According to Mendes, this situation was clear in Brazil during the transition from the military dictatorship (1964-1985) to the democratic regime. “When power is decided through voting, politicians begin to want to please the poorest, and then there are social policies, policies of inclusion,” he says. An example highlighted by him is the universalization of public health, made possible with the implementation of the Unified Health System (SUS), created with the 1988 Constitution.

Mendes also assesses that economic freedom is also the fruit of democracy. “In a democratic environment, you have more freedom of choice,” he says. But, the economist points out, even democratic environments can limit economic freedom. “It can be thwarted in a democracy if the economy is dominated by interest groups,” he says.

For Arminio Fraga, freedom in the economy has “gains that spread without great cost” throughout society. And, according to him, Brazil has lost a little of the possibility of being among the best-positioned countries in this indicator. “For a long time, we had a very large participation of the State in the economy here. And the State is not a good entrepreneur. The State is important in some aspects. But, as an entrepreneur, it is a failed experience.”

Covid-19 pandemic affected freedoms

The Economist and Heritage Foundation rankings are consensual in pointing out that the coronavirus pandemic has undermined freedoms and quality of life on a global scale. The Democracy Index points out that the pandemic “aggravated existing trends” of authoritarianism that were seen in different countries. The text cites as examples of restriction on freedom the “lockdowns” and the implementation of the so-called health passport, which restricts access to people who have not taken vaccines against Covid-19.

The Heritage Foundation report, which assesses economic freedom, says that a challenge for global society is not to be satisfied with the return of the situation that existed before the outbreak of the pandemic. According to the foundation, an extra effort, with more efforts to increase economic freedom, is needed to reach the previous degree of prosperity.

Developed countries that do not have democracy are the exception

Singapore is a country that usually ranks well in economic, social, and corruption rankings, but does poorly in democracy. The country ranks first on the Heritage Foundation’s list of economic freedom; fourth on Transparency International’s list of perceptions of corruption; and has the 11th best HDI in the world, according to the UN.

However, when it comes to democracy, the situation is different. Singapore ranks only 66 on the list of the most democratic countries, according to The Economist magazine. The country has a history of repressing opponents, maintaining the death penalty for certain crimes and accumulating allegations of violations of freedom of the press and party organization. In addition, your government also has a history of measures to restrict the individual freedoms of its citizens, such as controlling the number of children, in force in the past, and prohibiting homosexual relations.

Another example in which economic freedom and democracy did not walk together is Chile during the government of dictator Augusto Pinochet, who ruled the country between 1973 and 1990. His administration was marked by the arrest of opponents, with allegations of torture and deaths, but also provided economic growth. Today, Chile has the best HDI in Latin America.

For economist Gil Castello Branco, secretary general of the NGO Contas Abertas, the examples from Singapore and Chile show that “the correlation between democracy, economic freedom, development and low corruption is not always complete.”

Michael Mohallem says that dictatorships that manage to deliver satisfactory social results are “outliers”. And he points out that dictatorships, precisely by inhibiting the presence of inspection mechanisms, manage to hide cases of corruption, suggesting a better status than what actually occurs. “Corruption is only discovered when it goes wrong,” he says.

Castello Branco emphasizes that “eventual economic benefits should never be obtained at the expense of damage to democracy and restrictions on individual freedoms”. The opinion is similar to that of professor Marcos Mendes: “Democratic freedom, of expression, of coming and going, has a value in itself. It has an intrinsic value. Even if a democracy is worse in the sense of generating corruption, of generating growth economic and other things, it has its intrinsic value which is that of people’s freedom. People want to be free, they want to express themselves. This is an intrinsic value of democracy and that is why it is superior to dictatorships”.