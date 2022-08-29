What is the Phantom Hand Strike? Learn how to prevent yourself – Business

With the growing digitization society, criminals take advantage of the exponential growth of digital operations to strike in the population.

Of particular note are crimes that use social engineering, which consists of psychological manipulation user to provide confidential information such as passwords and card numbers to criminals, or make transactions on behalf of gangs.

Among them is the Remote Access Scamalso known as Phantom Hand Strike. The fraudster contacts the victim posing as a fake bank employee. It uses several approaches to deceive the customer: it informs that the account has been hacked, cloned, that there are suspicious movements, among other tricks.

And it says it will send a link to install an application that will solve the problem. If the customer installs the app, the criminal will have access to all the data on the cell phone.

how the scam works

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) clarifies that bank applications have maximum security at all stages, from their development to their use.

“There is no record of breaches of the security of these applications, which have the most modern technology in the world for this matter. In addition, for banking applications to be used, the use of the customer’s personal password is mandatory”, says the federation.

In the case of the Remote Access Scam, criminals perform searches on the device looking for passwords that may be stored by users in applications and websites.

According to Febraban, many users write down their bank access passwords in notebooks, emails, WhatsApp messages or elsewhere on their cell phones.

There are also cases of customers who use the same password to access the bank in other applications, shopping sites or services on the internet, and these apps, in most cases, do not have robust security systems and adequate protection of customer information. users.

“The bank never calls the customer asking him to install any type of application on his cell phone. It also never calls asking for a password or card number or for the customer to make a transfer or any type of payment to supposedly settle a problem with the account”, warns Adriano Volpini, director of Febraban’s Fraud Prevention Committee.

“If you receive this type of contact, be suspicious immediately. Hang up and contact the institution through official channels and another phone to find out if something really happened to your account,” adds Volpini.

Find out how to prevent yourself

Understand that the bank never calls the customer asking him to install an application on his cell phone;

The bank also does not ask for a password or card number;

The financial institution also does not ask the customer to transfer any amount to solve the ‘problem’;

Do not use the same passwords for all applications;

Be wary of this type of contact and speak through the bank’s official channels;

