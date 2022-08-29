What Silvio Santos said in the past by phone to Eliana

Silvio Santos called Eliana and the conversation moved with the presenter

Eliana has been running her traditional show on SBT for several years, however, before signing a contract with Silvio Santos’ channel, the blonde was successful on Record. The communicator stayed at Edir Macedo’s station between 2004 and 2009, in her last one at home the star was a great success and was being closely probed by competitors.

In an interview with PodDelas, Eliana said that on a certain day, Silvio Santos called her and made an offer she couldn’t refuse, leaving her shaken, however, she denied the offer and hung up on the ‘boss’: “I remember clearly when Silvio Santos called me, I hung up, thinking it was a prank call”, began Eliana.

Eliana added: “I had a voice message, so when I went to see it, it was him. I said: ‘Guys, it’s Silvio Santos. He said that I was doing very well at the hearing and if we could talk. We talked and I told Record that I had a proposal to return to SBT”. The star of SBT’s Sundays, highlighted the importance of transparency and respect at work.

+ Married to a woman and conservative, TV presenter assumes a secret relationship with producer behind the scenes

“If I had closed the door back there, I would not have returned. Know how to get in and know how to get out of every situation, you have to do it right, life takes a lot of turns”, said Eliana. The presenter also revealed what would have motivated the change of station: “I wanted more space, I don’t remember exactly, but what Silvio was offering was more space, it was to share Sunday with him. it leaves the children’s audience for Sundays for the adult audience, it was very special for me”.

What Victor Chaves said about the end of the duo with Léo and divided opinions: “Nobody understands” “I found it in your heart”, Simone makes a statement to the great love of her life and confirms: “It was always you” Rodrigo Faro’s mansion has an artificial island and a gym bigger than the one you go to; luxurious photos

Eliana ended the chat talking about her admiration for the veteran: “It’s been a while since I’ve spoken to him, but it’s impressive how lucid he is, he talks, he’s active, he’s a great businessman. I have a lot of affection because I have a history with him”.