To keep the accounts up to date, many Brazilians are choosing to make the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS. The modality allows workers to redeem amounts of up to R$ 1 thousand from active or inactive accounts at Caixa. The deadline for withdrawals is December 15, 2022.

According to Caixa, around 42 million workers gained access to this form of FGTS withdrawal. Anyone who is not interested in using the money can notify Caixa about the decision, or wait for the amount to be automatically returned to the account of origin. This must occur after the withdrawals have ended.

However, what to do if you are entitled to receive a withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand, and it is not available for withdrawal at the Caixa? See the answer below.

What to do when Caixa Tem does not show the withdrawal of BRL 1,000?

In short, the worker who is entitled to the new withdrawal of R$ 1,000, but has not yet earned the amount in the Caixa Tem digital social savings account, should pay attention to the reasons. Below, check out what might have happened:

The worker who used the FGTS as a guarantee in a credit line or in anticipation of the birthday withdrawal;

The worker who, for some reason, had his FGTS account blocked by a court decision;

In the case of a request for a refund of the amount collected by the employing company;

The worker with inconsistent personal or employment data.

How to request values?

In short, in the case of incomplete data, the worker can request the withdrawal of the extraordinary FGTS, directly in the FGTS app. To do this, you need to update your information. Once this is done, he can request the release of funds by clicking on the “Request withdrawal” tab. Thus, Caixa will provide the value.

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

