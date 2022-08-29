When does the next installment of Auxílio Brasil begin to be paid? | Economy

The federal government finished paying the first round of Auxílio Brasil installments of R$ 600 last Monday (22).

And the next one will take another three weeks to start reaching the pockets of Brazilians: the forecast is that the second round will start to be paid on September 19 – that is, if there is no anticipation, as happened in August.

The first to receive it will be the beneficiaries who have the Social Identification Number (NIS) ending in 1. The insured will receive the gas voucher with the full value of the cylinder on the same day.

The benefit will be paid until the 30th of September for the other policyholders (see the calendar below).

Aid 2022 can reduce poverty, but account for the poorest will come later, warns FGV economist

Government and Congress dribble electoral and budget rules on the eve of the dispute at the polls

A total of 20.2 million beneficiaries in a condition of social vulnerability received a minimum of R$ 600 this month referring to Auxílio Brasil. The Ministry of Citizenship has not yet reported the number of beneficiaries for September.

The additional R$200 for Auxílio Brasil, which raises the minimum benefit amount from R$400 to R$600, will be valid between August and December of this year. This increase in value is within the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) and provides for expenditures of R$ 41.2 billion in measures to help the poor population and some professional categories.

Aid Brazil is intended to families in extreme poverty. Families in poverty can also receive, as long as they have, among their members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21.

Families in extreme poverty are those with a monthly per capita family income of up to R$105, and those in poverty have a monthly per capita family income between R$105.01 and R$210.

There are three possibilities for receiving Aid Brazil:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list

If you are not on CadÚnico: you must look for a Cras for registration, with no guarantee of receiving

Click here to see how to sign up for CadÚnico

information by phone

The beneficiary can call the phone 121 from the Ministry of Citizenship, to find out if you are entitled to Auxílio Brasil and the amount to be paid.

from the Ministry of Citizenship, to find out if you are entitled to Auxílio Brasil and the amount to be paid. It is also possible to obtain information about the benefit at Caixa’s Call Center, at phone 111 .

Information by apps

In the Auxílio Brasil app (available for free download for Android and iOS), it is possible to log in using the Caixa Tem password. If not, just register.

In the Caixa Tem application, information about the benefit, such as balance and payment of installments, can be consulted.