In the 1st round of Pix Caminhoneiro, which took place on August 9, more than 190,000 truck drivers-TAC received the first two installments.

Autonomous hauliers can still win the first installments of Pix Caminhoneiro on September 6, of R$ 1 thousand (each), referring to July and August. In short, this is a group whose registration is active in the ANTT’s RNTR-C. However, there was no record of road freight transport operation in 2022. For this, drivers need to make the Self-Declaration of the TAC Registration Term until today, August 29, at 18:00h. Below, find out when the next benefit payment is due.

What is self-declaration? Where is it possible to do the same?

In short, in the self-declaration, the truck driver must state that he meets the legal requirements required for receiving the Pix Caminhoneiro, and that he is able to carry out road freight transport. In addition, it will also be necessary to inform Renavan of the vehicles registered with ANTT.

All professionals must make a self-declaration by the Portal Employs Brazil. For this, you need to use the Gov.br login. Or, you can use the Digital Work Card application.

And who misses the date?

For truck drivers who make the self-declaration after the 29th of August, they will only be entitled to win the Pix Caminhoneiro, from the month in which the declaration was made. That is, they will lose the initial installments.

When will Pix Trucker be paid again?

In the first round, which took place on August 9, more than 190,000 TAC-truck drivers received the first two payment installments. The value refers to the months of July and August. Below, check when the Pix Trucker will be paid again?

Sending ANTT or Self-Declaration Data Payment Forecast 08/15 to 08/29 09/06 09/12 09/24 10/09 10/22 11/13 11/26 12/04 12/17

Where will Pix Trucker be paid?

The credit of the value of Pix Caminhoneiro takes place in Caixa’s digital social savings account. It is automatically opened to beneficiaries, with movement through the Caixa Tem app.

