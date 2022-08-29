Where are the opportunities for private credit in Brazil? Sparta’s CEO has the answer

Ulisses Nehmi, CEO of Sparta Investimentos, was the guest of the latest episode of the Outliers podcast to talk about the structure of the house, which has more than BRL 6 billion in assets under management and a focus on credit investments.

With the management of resources present in the DNA of his professional trajectory, Nehmi said that his first contact with investments was when he was ten years old, following the operations of his father – Victor Nehmi, who founded Sparta in 1993 – and having educational support on the Subject.

Sparta started as a company to manage its own resources. His trajectory was initially known for the management of the Sparta Cíclico multimarket fund, which bet on agricultural commodities, in line with the founder’s academic background – after all, “Nehmi pai” is an agronomist, and to this day in the management of the house’s multimarket funds.

With time and expansion of the manager, Sparta began to emphasize the management of fixed income funds from 2010, and the strategy became the manager’s focus. According to Nehmi (the son), 98% of the assets under management are currently allocated in class funds.

Nehmi said that in fixed income, those who take a lot of risk in the short term can present a relevant return. However, this does not mean that it will be successful in the long run. In order to have resilience, according to the manager, a broad portfolio diversification is necessary – which Sparta does. “We’re in Brazil, and sometimes things get out of hand,” she said.

Diligence, long-term vision and an approach focused on diversification are some of the premises that, according to Nehmi, allow Sparta to be more consistent in generating returns. The manager also reinforces that Sparta seeks innovation by creating products that are attractive and different from what currently exists in the credit industry.

Nehmi says that the demand for credit assets has increased more recently. Among the factors that explain this movement, the manager lists the maturity of the credit market, with growth in the secondary market, new issuers and opportunities, in addition to the increase in interest rates.

With an eye on opportunities, the infrastructure sector is listed by Nehmi as one of Sparta’s main interests, due to the reduction in public investments and the importance of the sector for the Brazilian GDP. Lower risk, longer terms and predictability reinforce the attractiveness, according to the manager.

Among the points of attention, the manager reinforced that sectors that tend to suffer more from inflationary environments demand greater diligence in allocation. Retail and real estate development, for example, demand thorough analysis. Even so, the manager stated that there are opportunities in different segments.

