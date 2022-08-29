where to leave your money yielding?

Nubank offers direct income on the account, while C6 Bank asks for investment in CDB. See which one your money yields the most!

When it comes to investing our rich money, there is a doubt as to which bank is better. And when we talk about digital banks, Nubank and C6 Bank are some of the most famous brands among users, as they also offer ways to make your money work without much effort. But, after all, which digital bank is more worth leaving your money in to earn some income? For the answer, see below.

Nubank or C6 Bank: which makes your money more profitable?

So, the first step is to find out which bank makes more money for you, Nubank or C6 Bank. And the answer is that, just by comparing the two digital accounts, Nubank earns more than C6 Bank. This is because the balance of the money stopped in the C6 account does not have any automatic income. The money deposited in the Nubank account yields 100% of the CDI daily.

However, in the case of Nubank, there have been changes recently. So, in order for your money to start to pay off in your account, you must leave it standing for at least 30 days in your digital account. This does not mean, however, that you lose money in this time.

After that, you receive the retroactive value of those 30 days and the money continues to pay off. In other words: the income you will have after 30 days will be the same as you would have if this amount had been yielding since the first day.

At C6 Bank, it is necessary to invest in one of the options offered by the bank, such as CDBs. With the CDB, you have a very low risk investment, similar to savings. Within the app, you can find different options, with investment profiles and expiration dates.

And that’s where C6 stands out: one of the CDBs offered offers daily liquidity and a yield of 102% of the CDI, profitability higher than the Nubank account. This way, this option allows you to withdraw the amount whenever you want and makes your money grow more.

As for Nubank, the value in the account yields around 100% of the CDI. However, you can choose the scheduled redemption option. In it, you choose a specific date to withdraw the money, and the longer you keep the value, the higher the CDI percentage. So, when deciding to use Nubank or C6 Bank, consider all these factors, ok?

