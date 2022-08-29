Where will the Income Tax refund be paid?

New batch of Income Tax refund will be paid next Wednesday (31), check out how the amount will be deposited

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

The release of the fourth batch of the Income Tax refund takes place next Wednesday (31). The deposit will be made in the accounts informed by citizens in this year’s declaration process. To check, just look in the documentation.

In cases where the account indicated in the statement has been closed, the citizen will have the amount available for use at Banco do Brasil (BB) within a period of one year. However, it is necessary to notify the schedule of deposits officially.

Redeem refund at Banco do Brasil

To access their refund at BB, the citizen must go to a branch of the bank, or do the procedure on the BB portal, or call the institution’s relationship center. Check the contact numbers.

4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

(capitals and metropolitan regions); 0800-729-0088 (other regions);

(other regions); Exclusive special for the hearing impaired: 0800-729-0088.

In the fourth installment, the Federal Revenue is transferring amounts to just over 4,462,564 taxpayers. The priority groups are:

Elderly taxpayers over 80 years old;

Contributors between 60 and 79 years old;

Taxpayers with any physical or mental disability or serious illness;

Taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

In addition to priority groups, refund payments will also be made for people who sent their statements by May 30th.

how to consult

Since last week, citizens have already been released to check if they are included in the group of taxpayers who can receive the refund in July. The consultation must be made on the Meu Imposto de Renda website and on the apps available for Android and iOS.

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

The IRS does not provide details of payment dates for each group in advance. Therefore, the citizen needs to be aware of the dates to check the release of the consultation, which usually takes place a week before the balance is released.

Calendar

The IRS wants to finalize five installments of the refund by the end of 2022. In addition to the release that will take place next Wednesday, there is yet another release to be made this year. See the calendar:

1st batch: may 31st;

may 31st; 2nd batch : June 30;

: June 30; 3rd batch : July 29;

: July 29; 4th batch : August, 31;

: August, 31; 5th batch: September 30th.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / shutterstock.com