Who enters? Palmeiras will have two changes in Libertadores | palm trees

Abel Ferreira will be forced to change Palmeiras in this Tuesday’s game, against Athletico, in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal.

The club was informed at the end of last week that Danilo was punished with two games of suspension, and Gustavo Scarpa, with one, for the expulsions against Atlético-MG, in the quarterfinals.

1 of 3 Abel Ferreira during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco Abel Ferreira during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

Verdão, therefore, will be forced to move in midfield, without two of the main names of the team. With the absence of Danilo, a starter in 41 of the team’s 56 games this season, Abel should not be surprising and will select Gabriel Menino.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

In a recovery season, shirt 25 became the immediate reserve of the midfielder duo and has played more often. He made 31 appearances (11 as a starter) in 2022.

The main doubt is in the replacement of Gustavo Scarpa. Leader in assists (13) of Palmeiras in the year, the midfielder became the main attacking player of Palmeiras.

2 of 3 Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

There are three options for the place of shirt 14 of different styles. If you want a player that resembles Scarpa’s performance, Abel can name Bruno Tabata.

But the attacking midfielder who came from Sporting has few minutes, as he only entered the second half of the games against Corinthians, Flamengo and Fluminense.

Wesley doesn’t have a great phase, but he is a fast winger, thinking about having a faster attack for the away game. With 42 games (14 as a starter), the number 11 has two goals and five assists this season.

The other candidate is the striker Flaco López, but in this case his entry would change Rony’s positioning, passing shirt 10 to the winger.

Palmeiras’ biggest investment in this window, the Argentine is considered a very promising player, although he still has a few minutes left. There are eight games since he arrived (four as a starter) and one goal.

Abel Ferreira will lead one last training session this Monday, and the delegation will then travel to Curitiba. The first game against Athletico is scheduled for 21:30 (Brasília) this Tuesday, at Arena da Baixada.

With a draw against Fluminense, Palmeiras maintains an 8-point lead in the Brasileirão

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧