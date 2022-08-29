Who invented the video game? – Question from Malu Dias, São Paulo (SP) – do you want to send a question too? Click here.

This is a tough game, São Paulo guy.

Several electronic games compete for the post. One of the oldest is “Bertie, the Brain”, a tic-tac-toe simulator created by Canadian Josef Kates in 1950.

The player challenged the machine at varying levels of difficulty in the game, which was created to demonstrate hardware technologies at the National Fair of Canada, and was forgotten shortly after the event.

Demo of “Bertie, the Brain” Image: Playback / Youtube

Another candidate for the child’s father is the American physicist William Higinbotham. In October 1958 he created the video game “Tennis for Two”, aesthetically similar to the classic “Pong”, from the 1970s.

Although it came after the aforementioned Canadian game, “Tennis for Two” is considered one of the ancestral games for being one of the first to show movement on a screen that reproduces, in real time, responses to player commands.

Higinbotham’s initial intention was only to provide entertainment – something also pioneering, as previous games were developed to test or show equipment and technologies – to visitors to the Brookhaven National Laboratory (USA), where he worked.

Familiar with electronics — he even worked with timing systems for detonating nuclear bombs and screens for radar systems — he programmed a little game of tennis, whose ball was a simple point, players, nets and the outline of the court were mere lines. and the counting of points had to be done in the head by the players. Ah, all this on a 5-inch screen — what a man ahead of his time, huh!

Game of “Tennis for Two” on a small screen Image: Reproduction/ Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL)

As there was nothing minimally interactive in the Laboratory, the novelty was an immediate success, forming queues between visitors.

The following year, excited by the popularity, Higinbotham enlarged the screen and even programmed an extra: it was possible to set the force of gravity in the game, simulating a tennis match on Earth, the Moon or Jupiter.

A year later, however, “Tennis for Two” was retired, never to return. Higinbotham never patented the game and therefore never made any money from the invention. And, perhaps, even if he had that claim, in a world where the video game market didn’t even exist, most likely the invention would be federal property, since the resources for its development were from the National Laboratory.

The game and Higinbotham himself were ostracized until 1982, when their story of innovation was told in the magazine “Creative Computing”.

If Josef Kates created an electronic tic-tac-toe game and Higinbotham put movement and interaction in games, who took the console to people’s homes was the German, based in the USA, Ralph Baer. In 1967, he created the Brown Box, the first portable device capable of running multiple games.

Brown Box by Ralph Baer Image: Philip Steffan/ Wikimedia Commons

Unlike Higinbotham, Baer patented his technology, which was purchased by Magnavox and gave rise to Odyssey, the first home video game ever, in 1972. The rest is history, dear gamer from São Paulo.

