Will Irma stay with José Lucas in “Pantanal”?

With the departure of Trindade (Gabriel Sater) of the plot of “Pantanal”, Irma (Camila Morgado) lost the possibility of forming a family with her beloved and will feel lost in the next chapters of the plot. The carioca is pregnant, and she won’t know what to do without Trindade’s support.

The character is permanently living on José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm, and must follow the same steps defined by the original 1990 plot. with the pawn in the last chapter of the novel.

Inconsolable, Irma will get back together with José Lucas, and a plan by José Leôncio could accelerate the romance. The farmer will suggest to Eugênio (Almir Sater) the construction of a school-chalana to educate the children of the community, and José Lucas will suggest that Irma remain living in the “Pantanal” and acting as a teacher.

original wetland

In the plot originally shown by “Manchete”, Trindade did not explain the reasons why he abandoned his wife and child, and the character gained a negative connotation. In fact, the decision was made by the author Benedito Ruy Barbosa after the actor Almir Sater received a proposal to be the protagonist in another soap opera of the station.

In the original script, Trindade helped Irma with the birth of her son, handed the child over to José Lucas and disappeared from the Pantanal. Gabriel Sater, who plays Trindade in the remake, has not yet confirmed whether the pawn will return at the end of the soap opera so that Irma has her happy ending next to her family.