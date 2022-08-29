Will WhatsApp block screenshots in the app? New feature is under test

One of the application platforms that invest the most in security is WhatsApp. In addition to being the most popular messenger on the planet, it can also be considered one of the safest. At least that’s what several experts say about the green app from Meta.

It wouldn’t be different, as many updates are aimed exclusively at the security and privacy of users. This is the case of a novelty that WhatsApp announced in August, which aims to lock the screen within the app.

WhatsApp will prevent videos and images from being “printed”

Not long ago, the platform launched the feature of sending media with a single view. This means that the recipient will only be able to see the file once, before it is destroyed.

The problem is that some people could still trigger the printscreen and register that image in a tricky way. Given this, the platform decided to create a screen lock that will completely prevent the action.

With this extra layer of security, users of the Whatsapp who want to take a screenshot of this type of content will not be able to do so and the following message will appear: “Screenshot has been locked for privacy”.

At the same time, the sender will not be informed that a screenshot has been attempted, something that happens on other platforms such as Snapchat.

When will the tool be officially released?

Although it can already be found in the beta version of the application, the truth is that it is not known when the tool will be officially released. THE Goal has not yet made any official statement in this regard.

However, the feature is expected to be active soon. That’s because it’s not a super revolutionary technology, but something necessary to maintain the privacy of all browsers who want to have privacy.

After all, if you’re using the single view feature, it’s exactly because you don’t want anyone to store the file.