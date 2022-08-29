With authority, Figueirense thrashes Vitória at Orlando Scarpelli

Figueirense beat Vitória 3-1 this Sunday, at Orlando Scarpelli, for the second round of the second phase of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série C.

The home team’s first goal came seven minutes into the game. The German right-back, from Vitória, tried to clear a cross and sent the ball against their own nets.

Figueirense expanded in the 30th minute, with Léo Artur. The athlete took the leftover from a corner and, at first, hit a shot of rare happiness.

End of the game. Away from home, Leão suffers a setback for Figueirense. Focus on the next game, against ABC, in our Sanctuary. 📷: William Anacleto pic.twitter.com/6dpI7Tbcio — EC Vitória (@ECVitoria) August 28, 2022

Vitória scored in the 37th minute with forward Tréllez, who took advantage of Eduardo’s cross and headed into the back of the net. Figueira expanded in the 37th minute of the second half with goalkeeper Wilson, from the penalty spot, and scored the fourth goal soon after with Rodrigo Bassani.

Figueirense scored his fifth goal in stoppage time with Gustavo Henrique, who took advantage of a deflected shot in Vitória’s defense.

With this result, Figueirense jumped to second place in group C, with three points won. ABC leads the group with six, while Vitória is in third, with the same score as Figueira.

