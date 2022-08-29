With difficulty among women, Bolsonaro attacks journalist and senator

Bolsonaro attacked Vera Magalhães and Simone Tebet during a debate at Band (Photo: Reproduction/TV Bandeirantes)

President Jair Bolsonaro directly attacked journalist Vera Magalhães during the debate on TV Bandeirantes on Sunday night (28). Simone Tebet (MDB) was also targeted by the President of the Republic.

The journalist questioned Ciro Gomes (PDT) about low vaccination rates in Brazil, with comments from Bolsonaro. Ciro blamed the President of the Republic for the situation, in which few Brazilians are looking for health centers to get immunized.

Jair Bolsonaro got angry, said that Vera Magalhães “revealed” in the question and mocked the journalist. He attacked Simone Tebet and criticized the senator’s performance at the Covid CPI, when she gained national prominence.

“I want to say that I’m not afraid. I’m not afraid of fake news and your government’s robots,” Simone Tebet said in the next question. “I want to say to the president, I’m not afraid of you or your ministers. I received political violence at the CPI, one of your ministers tried to intimidate me because I denounced a vaccine corruption scheme that your Excellency did not want to buy.”

Soraya Thronicke also criticized the attitude and said she was “extremely annoyed” when men treat other men “like tchutchura”, but go after women.

With difficulty in voting intentions among women, Bolsonaro’s aggressiveness gained negative prominence in the repercussion of the debate.

The historic meeting takes place at the headquarters of TV Bandeirantes, in São Paulo.

Candidates attending the event:

The rules of the clash were defined between the organization and the candidates’ campaign teams. It was agreed, then, that the event will not have an audience, and each candidate may be accompanied by up to 4 advisors inside the studio.

Lula and Bolsonaro would stand side by side during the debate, however, as reported by Folha de S. Paulo this evening, that will no longer happen. The change took place after a request from the security of the two campaigns.

How was the first block of the debate?

In the first block of the debate between presidential candidates on Sunday night (28), the presidential candidates answered questions from journalists and then asked questions among themselves. The expected clash between Bolsonaro and Lula happened right on the first question. The debate heated up when the topic was corruption. Read a summary of the first block here.

Here are the main rules:

The debate will be divided into three moments: questions about government programs, confrontation between the candidates and questioning by journalists from the organizing vehicles.

The first question will be addressed to all competitors. They will have to explain in a minute and a half the proposals of their government plans.

Then it will be the turn of the confrontation between the candidates. Bolsonaro will be the first to ask and can choose any of the candidates.

After the Chief Executive, it will be Ciro’s turn; Luiz Felipe d’Avila; Soraya Thronicke; Lula and, finally, Simone Tebet.

According to the UOL portal, in the second block, it will be the turn of journalists from the vehicles involved in the organization of the event to ask questions.

The answer must be formulated in four minutes, half of which time is destined for the reply.

In the last block, there will be new confrontations between the presidential candidates, and the order must follow the previous draw.

At this point, you will be offered one minute and one more for the replica. Four minutes will be used for reply and rejoinder.

Finally, candidates will have two minutes to defend their candidacies.

According to the rules of the meeting, in case of moral and personal offense, the candidate can ask the moderator for the right of reply immediately after the conclusion of the offender’s speech.

The request will be evaluated by a committee made up of four journalists from the organization of the meeting and a lawyer.

If the request is accepted, the offended candidate will have 45 seconds to speak.

What is the 2022 Election date?

The first round of elections will be held in October 2nd, a Sunday. The second round – if necessary – will be played on October 30, also a Sunday.

See the order of choice in the electronic ballot box in Election 2022

Congressman (four digits) state deputy (five digits) senator (three digits) Governor (two digits) President (two digits)

