With news, America and Atltico are set for the Brazilian

photo: Marina Almeida/America and Pedro Souza/Atltico Mancini and Cuca: coaches want victory to boost morale With news, Amrica and Atltico are scheduled to play this Sunday (28), at 4 pm, at Independência, in Belo Horizonte. The game, valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship, marks different moments of the Minas Gerais teams in the season.

Amrica counts on the return of the side Ral Cceres, who was spared in the last game. In defense, Ricardo Silva won Maidana’s spot.

On the other hand, coach Vagner Mancini will not have midfielders Al and Martn Bentez, both with muscle pain. With that, Emmanuel Martinez starts the match for Coelho for the first time. The Argentine midfielder is the most expensive signing in the club’s history.

Felipe Azevedo, Everaldo and Henrique Almeida will be the attacking players.

Atlético have four absences: defender Igor Rabello, who underwent surgery on his left knee on Friday, midfielder Otvio, who is still recovering from a ruptured tendon in the adductor muscle of his right thigh; striker Vargas, on the other hand; and striker Alan Kardec, with hip pain.

Since returning to the club, coach Cuca has been using different scales. In front of Coelho, more news: Rver enters the defense, Jair in the middle and Ademir in the attack.

AMERICA X ATLICO

america

Matheus Cavichioli; Ral Cceres, Ricardo Silva, der and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Emmanuel Martinez; Everaldo, Felipe Azevedo and Henrique Almeida

technician: Vagner Mancini

athletic

Everson; Mariano, Rver, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Zaracho and Jair; Pavn, Ademir and Hulk

technician: cuca