Without Chay and Cipriano, Cruzeiro defines related to catch Sampaio Corra

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pezzolano listed 22 players for the match against Sampaio Corra Coach Paulo Pezzolano defined the 22 players listed for Cruzeiro’s match against Sampaio Corra, this Tuesday (30), at 7 pm, at Castelo Stadium, in So Lus, for the 27th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Free from suspension, midfielder Chay was left out of the list, as was left-back Marquinhos Cipriano.



Chay was Cruzeiro’s starter for four straight games. In the last round, in the 4-0 victory over Nutico, at Independência, he was suspended for the third yellow card. Despite the expectation of a return, the midfielder was out due to the technical option of Pezzolano.

The main novelty in So Luiz is the presence of Paulo Pezzolano on the bench. Expelled in the 2-2 draw with Grmio, the Uruguayan was suspended in the game against Nutico. The coach is released due to the suspension effect obtained by Cruzeiro last week.