Without Chay and Cipriano, Cruzeiro defines related to catch Sampaio Corra

Coach Paulo Pezzolano defined the 22 players listed for Cruzeiro’s match against Sampaio Corra, this Tuesday (30), at 7 pm, at Castelo Stadium, in So Lus, for the 27th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Free from suspension, midfielder Chay was left out of the list, as was left-back Marquinhos Cipriano.
Chay was Cruzeiro’s starter for four straight games. In the last round, in the 4-0 victory over Nutico, at Independência, he was suspended for the third yellow card. Despite the expectation of a return, the midfielder was out due to the technical option of Pezzolano.
The main novelty in So Luiz is the presence of Paulo Pezzolano on the bench. Expelled in the 2-2 draw with Grmio, the Uruguayan was suspended in the game against Nutico. The coach is released due to the suspension effect obtained by Cruzeiro last week.
Cruise related
goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita
Sides: Geovane Jesus, Matheus Bidu and Wesley Gasolina
Defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira and Z Ivaldo
Midfielders: Daniel Jr., Filipe Machado, Leo Pais, Neto Moura, Pablo Siles, Pedro Castro and Willian Oliveira
Attackers: Bruno Rodrigues, Edu, Jaj, Lincoln, Luvannor, Rafa Silva and Rodolfo