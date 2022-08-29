Without Simaria, Simone talks about a new phase and gives spoiler: “New cycle”

Singer Simone Mendes will not limit herself to gospel and will resurrect the duo’s hits with Simaria

This Sunday, the 28th, the singer Simone answered the fans’ doubts about his new project, now, without sharing the stage with his sister Simaria. While Simone has kept the suspense on whether she will end up dedicating herself to the gospel style or not, she also assured that she will continue to perform the duo’s hits with Simaria.

In a sequence of publications on social networks, the countryman also denied being afraid of the new phase. “Zero. I have joy and a lot of strength in the wig to continue doing what I love most”, wrote Simone in one of the publications. At another point, she explained how she is feeling in the new phase: “Understanding that the new cycle has arrived. I am ready to live all that God has for me”, said the singer.

“We’re just going to put everything [os equipamentos da banda] with my face”, explained the artist. The duo’s hits will also remain on the show. “[As músicas] are part of my success story. I’m going to separate the top ones to put in the repertoire ”, said Simone, saying that she will remain with the entire structure of the duo.

Until then, what is known is that the singer intends to release the solo songs in October, released on her YouTube channel. It will be the artist’s first project after the duo’s official separation with her sister.

In addition to all the speculations about what the future of Simone’s career will be like, Simaria is also preparing her return to her solo career later this year. The expectation is that she should change the focus from sertanejo to pop.

Singer cries when talking about Simaria after separation

“I have a great desire to live this new process in my life, but I’m also very happy for my sister, because she’s happy. She wants this time to take care of her children and I think the most important thing in life is the family, our children”, said Simone when speaking on her instagram about the separation with her sister Simaria.