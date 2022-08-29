Woman is detained after complaint of mistreatment of dogs in Jundiaí; animals were rescued | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

Two dogs victims of abuse were rescued this Saturday (27), in Jundiaí (SP). The animals were apprehended after several complaints made by the guardian’s apartment neighbor.

The witness filmed the mistreatment, opened complaints and, with the support of the Municipal Guard and activists, the owner of the dogs was taken to the police station and had to hand over the animals. The purpose of the images is to make the woman answer for the crime, according to Danielle Fogaça, one of the activists who took part in the action.

According to the incident report registered this Saturday (27), the mistreatment has been happening for about three months in a residential building located in the center of Jundiaí.

The neighbor heard the animals crying and began to witness the scenes of the guardian committing mistreatment on the apartment’s balcony. In the images, it is possible to see the woman beating and hanging the animals.

They have been placed in a foster home, will receive veterinary care and then be put up for adoption.

The neighbor opened a call at the Jundiaí City Hall, at the Animal Protection Police Station, asked for support from activists and yesterday called the Municipal Guard of the municipality after witnessing and recording images of the mistreatment that occurred on Saturday (27), shortly before the GMJ action. .

The woman was arrested and taken to the police station for clarification. The case was forwarded to the 1st DP of Jundiaí and will be investigated.