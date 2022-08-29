Xbox Game Pass: for October 2022 there are already 7 games confirmed

The Xbox Game Pass catalog is constantly updated and thanks to the latest announcements it is now possible to have an overview of the games that arrive in the catalog at october 2022because they are already 7 titles confirmedincluding Persona 5 Royal and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Here is the list of new Game Pass entries scheduled for October 2022:

Coral Island – October 11

– October 11 A Plague Tale Requiem – October 18

– October 18 scorn – October 21st

– October 21st Persona 5 Royal – October 21st

– October 21st Signals – October 27

– October 27 Gunfire Reborn – October 27

– October 27 marauders – October 2022

Part of the October games were confirmed today from the pages of Xbox Wire, which revealed the arrival of 6 productions published by Humble Games on Game Pass. One of them is Coral Island, a 3D farming simulator that is somewhat reminiscent of Stradw Valley. We continue with A Plague Tale Requiem, the long-awaited new adventure by Amicia and Hugo. The game, among other things, has already entered the Gold phase a few days ago, so a last-minute delay is really unlikely.

On October 21 it will be the turn of Scorn, the first-person survival horror from Ebb Software that will catapult us into a decaying and abominable city built with metal and flesh. The full and expanded version of Atlus’ acclaimed JRPG will also arrive on the same day.

On October 27 it will be the turn of Signalis, a classic survival horror with a unique aesthetic, full of melancholy and mystery, and Gunfire Reborn, a hero shooter with roguelike elements made in cel-shading and designed to be fought alone or in co-op with other players. Lastly, Marauders is a marauder shooter published by Team17 and announced at Gamescom 2022, characterized by dieselpunk atmospheres and frantic first-person fights.

remember that the above list is a non-definitive list, which only includes a portion of the games that will be added to Game Pass in October. Likewise, it is not excluded that some of the titles mentioned may be postponed in the coming weeks. As for September 2022, however, there are 9 games already confirmed.