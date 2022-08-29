Xiaomi 13 Ultra to be launched in the global market, says company CEO

Xiaomi launched at the beginning of last month the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the latest top-of-the-line model from the Chinese giant, but it ended up not reaching the global market, being limited to China. Apparently, its successor, the long-awaited Xiaomi 13 Ultra, may have a much broader launch plan, at least that’s what Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s CEO, says on Twitter.

In a message shared on his Twitter, Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, spoke about the company’s plans to launch the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in the global market. The next version of the Ultra line will be available in global markets!