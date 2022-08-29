Xiaomi (Mi) Band 7 maintains a good screen and finish, but with a refined system | analyze

The Mi Band 7 is the newest member of Xiaomi’s family of smartbands, being another chapter for the brand’s line of bracelets. But does this new stretch of history retain all the reputation it has built up over the past few years? That’s what you can see with us, below, in our full review.

















construction and design

Bringing with it a design that we are used to seeing – and which was responsible for influencing several other brands in the segment, the new generation of Mi Band has only one great novelty when it comes to its look: the screen. In a similar way to what we saw in the last generation, we have an AMOLED display that occupies practically the entire front of the bracelet. The difference, however, is size and technology support. Here we have 1.65 inches of screen and Always On mode, but still no sensor for auto brightness.





Apart from this upgrade – which is very welcome, we don’t have much new for the look. The main module can still be separated from the TPU wristband and the sensors on the back and the magnetic pins for charging remain in the same place. If it is worth noting the difference, now, instead of the “Mi” written in the background, we have the complete spelling of the brand, with the entire “Xiaomi” marked on the back of the bracelet. But don’t take this monotony as a bad thing! The Band 7 carries exactly all the good points of the previous generations when it comes to construction and design, but with a small and well-received differential in relation to the screen. Just choose the bracelet style that best suits you, wrap the new smartband around your wrist and just remember that it’s there when you check the time, in a notification or before starting a new physical activity session. The whole experience remains excellent!

System & App

But the small changes aren’t just on the screen! The embedded system got a great makeover, with redesigned and improved icons and interfaces. In addition to the items being clearer, bigger and simpler, the menus presented seem to interact better with the edges of the display, bringing more curves when showing the registered data to the user.





The embedded system runs very well, without any stuttering or slowdowns, and navigation is very similar to what was seen in previous generations. Just drag to the sides to access the climate and audio playback control screens, down to access smartphone notifications and up to view sleep monitoring menus, stress, heart rate, oxygenation, workouts, etc. And speaking of training, we have a significant advance here! Expanding the list of fitness options even further, Band 7 brings with it more than 100 sports modes, ranging from swimming, yoga and cycling to more than 20 different types of ball sports and more than 10 different types of dance, from ballet to zumba.





Unfortunately, Xiaomi’s new generation of smartbands maintains a not so positive aspect of previous generations, and continues without GPS. With this, those who like to run or ride a bike outdoors and want to monitor the route taken will still have to carry their cell phone with them. Another point that can be displeasing, even in this department, is the step count. Despite the bracelet recording the oxygenation rates, heart rate and sleep data relatively well, there is a certain delay for the steps taken to be shown on the screen, which ends up raising a question about the accuracy of the built-in sensors.





Of course, we are aware that the data captured by this type of device does not reflect 100% of reality. After all, they do not replace specialized medical equipment, serving more as a form of entertainment for those who like to follow their physical evolution. However, it would be nice to see a refresh rate more faithful to what’s happening.

Application Anyway, all the history of the information collected can be better viewed through Mi Fitness; Xiaomi’s new app. Replacing Zeep Life – which ended up replacing the old Mi Fit, the new app brings an interface very similar to its predecessors, but with some significant changes in the look. Now, the identity of the application speaks much better with the menus of the Mi Band 7 itself; showing the maturing of the product line. And for you who come from Zeep, Xiaomi allows data migration, which means that you will not start from scratch if you decide to buy the new generation of the bracelet, bringing with you the information collected by previous generations.





But the news for the app ends there. With the smartband properly connected, the level of interaction is basically the same as in past generations. The user will be able to monitor the device’s battery level, perform firmware updates, perform more advanced adjustments to the measurements – setting the desired frequency, adjust alarms, night mode, parameters for monitoring sleep and stress, add a menu for monitoring menstrual cycle and choose a new watch face.





In addition to being able to choose from one of the 5 dials available by default through the bracelet itself, it is possible to choose a new dial from a specific section in the app. In this you will find a diverse set of options, being able to view not only how the smartband will look with the screen on, but also how it will look with Always On mode activated – if the option is selected, of course.

Mi Fitness Developer: Beijing Xiaomi Co., Ltd Free of charge Size: Varies by platform

Drums

Despite bringing a slightly larger battery than its previous generation, taking about 2 hours to fill its 180 mAh, the Mi Band 7 offers an autonomy very similar to that seen in version 6; satisfactory depending on use.





For those who do not require constant measurement of oxygenation, heart rate and stress levels, in addition to a more detailed monitoring of sleep phases, the brand’s promise is to achieve 14 days of autonomy. For those who use the bracelet more intensively – as happened in our tests, with monitoring of heartbeats, oxygenation and stress 24 hours a day, apart from the Always On mode on, the autonomy is around just over 5 full days. A trait that can drive away those who intended to spend more than a week without carrying their wearable.

completed

With all these points presented, whether or not to bet on the Mi Band 7 depends a lot on your reality. As you may have identified with this review, Xiaomi’s new line of bracelets brings minimal changes compared to the previous generation, being an improvement version. That is, there were refinements to the system menus, a tiny increase in screen size and the incorporation of Always On mode; All of them, very welcome changes!





However, all these news are practically worthless if you already have a Mi Band 6 or an equivalent smartband from another brand on your wrist. That’s because they don’t add to your experience in almost any way. But this game totally changes figure to other situations! For those who have an inferior smartband, from Xiaomi or not, or for those who are looking for where to invest in the purchase of their first wearable, the Mi Band 7 can be a great option. After all, the kind of refinement we see in this generation is what sometimes ends up making the customer loyal to the brand.





However, it is worth noting that it is not perfect, and it stumbles if we highlight some of its absences. Here, a GPS would be very welcome to be able to trace the routes of physical activities performed outdoors and, why not, a light sensor to automatically set the screen brightness. But these points may be left for future generations; Who knows? Positive and negative points