Yasmin Brunet would have given a star show during an event in SP; The model was present at the festival of the duo Matheus and Kauan

At this end of the festival took place “Beach”, by the country duo Matheus and Kauan, in which he brought together several famous people in São Paulo. According to information from the website “In off”the model Yasmin Brunetwho arrived to enjoy the event, was not at all receptive to the press.

Upon arriving at the place, the blonde twould ignore photos and interviewsunlike other celebrities, such as ex-BBBs Larissa Tomásia, Thais Braz and Jessilane, who talked and took pictures with those who were there. Yasmin’s attitude ended up being seen by many as stardom.

It is not today that she has been criticized in the media. On the web, she was even detonated by netizens for a controversial speech during her participation in the podcast “PodDelas”. At the time, the influencer said that a friend had cured herself of cancer just by doing meditation.

The matter had repercussions and the model had to go on social media to defend herself from criticism: “I believe that what I said is being very misinterpreted, so I’m coming to clarify”, he said, stating that he told the story because he believes in the power of the body and the mind.