Yoo Joo-eun, South Korean actress from Big Forest, dies at 27

Yoo Joo-eun, South Korean actress from Big Forest, dies at 27

South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday (29/8) at the age of 27. The information was released by the Chosun News, one of the main ones in South Korea. The artist became known for appearances in Korean dramas such as Big Forest and Joseon Survival Period.

The older brother of the actress made a post on the artist’s social networks, informing the death. Then the account was deactivated. “On August 29, 2022, Joo-eun left this place and went to a comfortable place. If you have time, please revere Joo-eun on your way,” he wrote, according to Chosun News.

South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun has died at the age of 27

The information was confirmed by the older brother on social media.

She became known for acting in Korean dramas in 2018 and 2019

The post also included a note written by Yoo, which the brother posted following the actress’s wishes. Yoo’s final message began with an apology to family and friends and a thank you for the support she received.

“I always wanted to act. Maybe it was all for me or just a small part of me. But it happens to follow that career was very difficult. I didn’t want to do anything else, and it was excruciating,” Yoo wrote. The actress’ wake, according to the newspaper, will be on August 31, in the city of Suwon, South Korea.

