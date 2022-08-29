‘You corrupted all your exes’

Former governor Ciro Gomes (PDT) said that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) corrupted the women he was once married to. The two exchanged accusations about machismo in today’s presidential debate, which is promoted by the UOLin partnership with Band, Folha de S. Paulo and TV Cultura.

Ciro recalled when Bolsonaro called his youngest daughter “weak”, to which the president countered: “You said that your wife’s most important mission was to sleep with you. For God’s sake, Ciro. I ask you to apologize there too.” .

Moments earlier, the president had attacked journalist Vera Magalhães, from TV Cultura, and presidential candidates Simone Tebet (MDB) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil).

The PDT candidate said that the sentence occurred 20 years ago: “I’ve apologized for that a million times and that’s a lifelong apologizing. That’s not what I’m talking about, Bolsonaro. I’m talking about your lack of scruples. You corrupted all your ex-wives, all involved in scandals. You corrupted your children.”

Bolsonaro was married to Rogéria Nantes from 1978 to 1997. In 1997, he joined Ana Cristina Valle and divorced her in 2007, when he married Michelle Bolsonaro, the current First Lady.

Rogéria is affiliated with the PL, the same party as the president. She is the mother of councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ), with whom she already fought for a seat in the Rio de Janeiro City Council in 2000. She lost and Jair Bolsonaro even sued her in court to prevent her from using his surname at the polls. . She had a treasurer investigated in those elections.

She tried for a spot, again, in 2020, but was not elected. This year, she joined the Liberal Party.

The children Flávio and Carlos Bolsonaro and Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle, Bolsonaro’s second wife, are being investigated on suspicion of involvement in the illegal transfer of salaries of office workers, a practice that became known as “cracking”. The advisors, most of them phantom employees, withdrew their salaries in cash and handed over 90% of the total received to operators.

Ana Cristina (PP) is investigated during the period when she was chief of staff of her ex-stepson (2001 to 2008). She had her bank secrecy broken last year by decision of the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio).

Last year, the Federal District Attorney’s Office also opened an investigation into an alleged action by Michelle at Caixa Econômica Federal to favor companies of friends in the search for emergency program credits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also the son of the chief executive, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) stated that he did “nothing criminal” when commenting on investigations into suspicions of the practice of “cracking” at the time he was a state deputy for Rio de Janeiro.

The first candidate meeting

The first debate between candidates for president of the Republic in the 2022 elections takes place today, with transmission of the UOLin partnership with Band, Folha de S.Paulo and TV Cultura.

Ciro Gomes (PDT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Luiz Felipe D’Avila (Novo), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Simone Tebet (MDB) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) were the candidates summoned for the debate that will take place at the Band studios.