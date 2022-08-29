You may be entitled to R$ 3 thousand and you don’t even know it: learn to consult

Check which group is entitled to receive the amount released by the Federal Government

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Although the transfer of Emergency Aid ended in 2021, single parents and single-parent family heads are entitled to the retroactive amount that can reach R$ 3 thousand. Thus, to find out if you are entitled, you need to access the Dataprev portal.

Single fathers, unlike single mothers who are heads of single-parent families, did not receive double Emergency Aid payments in the period between April and August 2020.

Who is entitled to retroactive Emergency Aid?

In summary, those who meet the following requirements are entitled to Emergency Aid:

Male, head of a single parent family;

Be registered in CadÚnico until April 2, 2020;

Have registered for Emergency Aid through digital platforms by July 2, 2020, the deadline for registering for the program;

Be registered as a “Responsible Family Member”;

Have received a simple quota of Emergency Aid;

Having people under the age of 18 in the family.

What amount will be paid?

In this way, up to five installments can be paid for the year 2020, ranging between R$ 600.00 and R$ 3 thousand. Being that:

Those who received 5 simple installments of emergency aid may receive another R$ 3,000.00;

Those who started receiving in May 2020 are entitled to R$ 2,400.00.

And those who received it from the following months, will be entitled to the values ​​below:

June 2020 – BRL 1,800.00;

July 2020 – BRL 1,200.00;

August 2020 – BRL 600.00.

How can I check if I am entitled to retroactive Emergency Aid?

Thus, for the single parent to check if they are entitled to the retroactive payment of Emergency Aid, it is necessary to access the Dataprev website and perform the following steps:

Enter the full name;

Enter the CPF number;

Provide your mother’s full name, if known;

Enter your date of birth;

Click on “I am human“.

In addition to consulting the program’s retroactive payments, on the platform it is also possible to monitor requests in detail, such as results and dates of receipt.

Image: Andrzej Rostek / Shutterstock.com