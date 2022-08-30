10-year-old boy saves mother during pool seizure

A 10-year-old boy was considered a hero after being recorded saving his own mother from drowning in a swimming pool. The case took place in early August in Oklahoma, United States.

According to Fox News, Gavin Keeney was playing in the backyard while his mother, Lori, was enjoying a dip in the pool. However, the boy soon realized that the woman was feeling sick. As he approached, he noticed that the mother was having a seizure in the water.

In the footage, he quickly jumps into the pool and pulls Lori out of the water, holding onto the ladder. After a few seconds, his grandfather appears and helps to get the woman out of the room.

After the episode, Lori recovered quickly, without needing medical attention. As soon as she regained consciousness, she knew her son’s life had been saved. She later shared on social media the video, taken by the home’s security cameras, showing Gavin’s brave act.

“Gavin had just come out of the pool and was on the porch and that’s when he heard me,” Lori wrote in the post. “He jumped… the dog even tried to get in… he took me to the stairs and then my dad ran in.”

Although Gavin showed remarkable courage and skills during the rescue, Lori told the US broadcaster that it was not the first time her son had rescued her from a dangerous situation. A few years ago, she choked on a piece of food and the boy tried to perform the Heimlich maneuver to save her. However, when she realized she wouldn’t have the strength, he called 911.

Following the backlash of the video, Gavin received an award from the Kingston Police Department for his act of bravery in saving his mother.

“Due to this young man’s quick actions, his mother did not swallow water and is still alive to this day,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post. “Thank you Gavin, you are a true hero and a positive light for this community.”