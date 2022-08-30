3 diseases that can guarantee INSS retirement; few Brazilians know THAT!

Many people are affected by illnesses during their professional life. Whether due to the stress of the job market or the unpredictability of life, the truth is that no worker is free from having a disease that ends up anticipating his retirement. Therefore, we are going to bring some details about three diseases that can guarantee benefits from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

INSS pensions

It is important to note that taxpayers INSS There are different ways to retire. One of them involves asking for the benefit when discovering that you have a serious illness. Namely, there are a multitude of them and a complete list on how they can guarantee access to disability retirement.

In addition, some do not even need to comply with the grace period, so common in cases of this type. This measure is fair because when an unexpected situation like this occurs, the family can take a considerable blow to finances.

Illnesses that can lead to retirement

Still, some diseases are so rare that many workers are unaware that they have this right. That’s why it’s important to know some of them.

Obviously, in order to be entitled to disability retirement, it is necessary to gather all the documentation that involves medical reports, exams and, of course, undergo the expertise of the INSS. In this way, learn about some diseases that can guarantee disability retirement rights:

Radiation contamination:

Over the course of their lives, workers at nuclear power plants, for example, may be contaminated by radiation. Undoubtedly, they can go on to have terrible complications that affect their organs or create other types of health problems that make it impossible to stay at work.

Workers who have liver disease, a potent inflammation of the liver that causes intense and progressive changes, are unable to produce for their work activities.

This is a disease less known by name, but very common because of the pain that affects the bones leaving the body much more fragile than normal. Therefore, the condition enters the list of diseases that can lead to retirement due to permanent disability.

Finally, we cite just a few examples. Undeniably there are others such as AIDS, serious heart disease, and many others. So, if you have some kind of serious illness and you’re really sorry about it, don’t hesitate. Seek a specialist consultation, gather your documentation and demand your rights.

