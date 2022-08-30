3-in-1 drug reduces risk of cardiovascular problems by 33%

A new study found that older patients with heart disease who took a 3-in-1 drug had a 33% reduction in their risk of cardiovascular problems.

Doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital, in the United States, who conducted a study on the effectiveness of the “polypill”, composed of three different drugs, say that it really helps the human heart and, especially, patients who “forget” to take all the prescribed drugs. .

The study involved 2,499 patients in seven European countries who had a history of type 1 myocardial infarction in the last six months. All volunteers were between 65 and 75 years old, with at least one risk factor, such as diabetes or mild or moderate renal dysfunction.

“It looks like we have a tremendous kind of tool, which is a simple pill, which is actually significantly better […] with excellent results and the impact is as good or even better than aspirin in the past”, said Dr Valentin Fuster, responsible for the study.

The medicines contained in the polypill

The polypill is a pill that brings together aspirinused to prevent clot formation, ramiprilagainst high blood pressure, and atorvastatinused to control cholesterol.

In general, patients who have had a heart attack should take all three medications daily to reduce the risk of a new episode, said Dr. Valentin Fuster. The problem is that many stop taking the medicine…

The search

During the research, half of the patients received the polypill, while others received the usual standard of care. Patients were followed for an average of three years.

The researchers identified 48 cardiovascular deaths in the group that used the polypill and 71 deaths in the group of usual care, that is, who did not always take all the drugs prescribed.

The polypill also helped against other diseases studied, such as stroke or myocardial infarction.

People stop taking medicine

The polypill and the test are the fruit of 15 years of work. Valentin and colleagues say that one of the main problems in medicine is the lack of adherence to medications, particularly in the cardiovascular field and more specifically in heart attack patients. Many people stop taking their prescribed medication.

The American Heart Association lists prescription drugs as one of the first things people can do to prevent a second heart attack.

The scientist said the polypill is something that could have a “very significant” impact on the general population.

The next step, according to the researcher, is to better analyze the results.

There are some limitations to the research, including that the study was not conducted “blindly” and all patients were enrolled before the Covid-19 pandemic.

