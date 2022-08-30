4 biggest losses of running with little gas in the car

Whether for lack of money, time or willingness to stop at a gas station to fill up, the truth is that it is quite common to find people walking around with the car almost empty. However, there are some damage from running low on gas. Follow this article and understand why you should avoid doing this.

Read more: Embraer starts flying car tests in September

Damage from running low on gas

In addition to the most obvious possibility, which is to be on foot, the owner of the vehicle who has a habit of running low on fuel may also have to deal with more serious problems ranging from mechanical defects to points on the driver’s license.

1. Bread dry and fine

If you are in the habit of running low on fuel and need to take a longer journey than expected and do not find a single station along the way, you may suffer from a dry fault, that is, the car may stop working due to lack of fuel. of fuel. The Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB) provides in its article 180 that the driver who is caught on public roads with the vehicle without fuel must receive a fine in the amount of R$ 130.16, in addition to carrying four points on the driver’s license and have the vehicle removed.

2. Air suction pump wear

One of the big problems with running with an empty tank is that the pump can start to suck in air instead of fuel. When this happens, it causes cavitations. In other words, the air enters the pump and starts to force the mechanical part more than it should. Consequently, the life of the pump is compromised.

3. Dirty tank and fuel

With the low amount of fuel, it is possible for the most diverse dirt to enter the pump and the bottom of the tank can be full of impurities. With this, dirt can be carried into the engine and cause even bigger problems.

4. Problems with the injector nozzles

The problem of impurities in the gas tank can also harm the injector system. In these cases, it is common for the car to choke or fail, requiring even repairs to the pump.