4th batch will be deposited this week

More than 4 million people from all over Brazil receive this week the 4th release of the Income Tax refund. According to information from the Federal Revenue, the money will fall into the account of more than 4.4 million citizens as early as next Wednesday (31). The expectation is that more than R$ 6 billion will be officially sent.

In this sense, it is worth remembering that all citizens who sent the Income Tax declaration this year and who have not yet received the refund in any of the first three batches, can now make the query. To do so, just enter the Federal Revenue website and find out if your name is among those covered by this new refund phase.

The Revenue says that it also released the query for the so-called residual batches. They are taxpayers who have fallen into the fine mesh, but have already settled their accounts. In this way, the verification can also be done through the official website of the Internal Revenue Service. The entire procedure is free and can be done in just over five minutes.

In total numbers, the Federal Revenue says that 4,462,564 taxpayers will be able to receive the social benefit. Of these, 7,800 are elderly people over 80 years old, 60,000 between 60 and 79 years old, 5,000 citizens with some type of physical and/or mental disability and about 25,000 whose main source of income is teaching.

In addition to these priority groups, there are also forecasts for payments for 4,362,766 people. These are the citizens who submitted the Income Tax declaration until the last May 30th of this year, 2022. After this 4th batch, the Federal Revenue will carry out another release, which is scheduled for September 30th.

How to make the query?

As said, any citizen can know if he is within the group of taxpayers who will receive the money from the fourth round of income tax refund. To verify, just open the website www.gov.br/receitafederal.

Soon after, the citizen needs to click on the option “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Refund”. The individual will be able to choose between carrying out a simplified or complete consultation of the status of their declaration.

It is worth remembering that the Federal Revenue provides an application. Through the application, citizens will also be able to consult their basic information. In addition, he will also be able to consult the registration status of an enrollment in the CPF.

How is the refund paid?

According to information from the Federal Revenue, the payment of the refund will be made next Wednesday (31) through the bank account that the citizen informed at the time of the declaration of the Income Tax.

The agency recalls that the novelty is that some deposits can be made through the pix key, which was also informed by some users at the time of the declaration.

If the account provided by the citizen no longer exists, the refund money will be deposited in a Banco do Brasil account. In this case, you will need to redeem the amount within a period of up to one year. For more specific information, the individual can contact the official IRS channels.