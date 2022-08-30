4th dose only for risk group: it is necessary to understand the WHO guidance – 08/29/2022

Recently, the WHO (World Health Organization) got into a very delicate issue, recommending that countries prioritize the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 for the general population and apply the fourth dose only to risk groups, such as the elderly and people with immunosuppression, as well as pregnant women and healthcare workers.

The matter is delicate for different reasons. The fourth dose is already applied to the general population in several parts of the world, including here in São Paulo, and many studies show that immunity decreases significantly after six months of vaccination. That’s why it’s worth thinking about it.

It is necessary to understand that the WHO recommendation is generalist, based on a reading of the current moment, without interfering with the sovereignty of nations. Of course, the entity’s guidelines are always a matter of attention, as it is the largest health organization on the planet, which has a very good technical staff.

The fourth dose guidance raises some crucial issues, for example that countries need to consider the cost-effectiveness and socio-economic impact of administering the fourth dose to the general public before immunizing priority groups. In addition, it draws attention to the fact that the application of the fourth dose of the covid vaccine does not affect programs to combat other diseases.

Perhaps this may sound strange to us Brazilians, as we have an excellent public vaccination program. But for many countries, a vaccination campaign like that of covid can interfere with others that are urgent. That’s why I said that the WHO recommendation is generalist, as it does not take into account the specificities of each nation.

If each country has its particularities, why doesn’t the WHO focus only on the biological issue?

Well, in the case of the WHO, it needs to take into account the various factors, including the structural and financial ones of the least favored nations, in addition to the biological, of course. I’ll get into that part too.

The WHO also drew attention to the importance of having up-to-date vaccines capable of fighting new variants. I explained about this recently in my column. The entity defended that, once authorized, these vaccines should be considered for the applications of booster doses, to specifically combat the new variants that have become dominant, as is the case of the ômicron and its subvariants.

It is necessary to consider the constant changes of the virus and the fact that the population already has previous immunity, whether through vaccination, natural infection, or both ways – unlike the beginning of the pandemic, when the coronavirus found unprotected bodies.

A clear example happens here in Brazil: even with the general population having stopped wearing masks after their release, the numbers of deaths have dropped considerably. And we only continue with more than 100 deaths a day because we stagnated in the immunization with the third dose. This is the key point of all this: the third dose needs to be a priority!

Therefore, the WHO recommendation is not wrong. At the same time, another question arises: what about the studies that show a decline in immunity after six months of vaccination?

It is very important to clarify this. Several scientific studies have started to “predict” the protective immunity generated by the vaccine, estimating that people immunized against covid-19 considerably lose their antibodies six months after being vaccinated, which would affect protection against mild cases of the disease and increase the risk. of moderate to severe disease.

However, doing protection analysis only with the level of antibodies is very superficial, because the immune system is much bigger than these components, although they are very important. It is natural for the level of antibodies to decrease over time.

Our body has not evolved for millennia to remain “stupid” to the point of spending energy producing antibodies against a disease in a high way, without any stimulus for it (contact with the virus or vaccination).

In order not to spend energy unnecessarily producing antibodies, the body has developed strategies such as immunological memory, which makes the immune system react faster, more robustly and specifically against the virus (or other microorganism).

Assessing the immunological memory of the population is more complex than just analyzing the production of antibodies, in addition to being much more expensive. To get around this, another important strategy that has been used is to assess the effectiveness of the vaccine, which has actually decreased over time to prevent mild cases. On the other hand, the occurrence of moderate cases has increased.

However, we cannot just put this on account of a drop in immunity generated by the vaccine, as there is the issue of the coronavirus mutation, which is constantly generating variants of concern that affect vaccine effectiveness, as I have been writing here in my column, as well as the WHO has already drawn attention.

To conclude, I can stress that the booster dose is paramount. After the omicron, the complete vaccine cycle was made up of three doses, with the fourth being the first booster.

Although the WHO is right, with the virus circulating as it is, it is necessary to give the fourth dose to the general population, as it offers greater protection and is safe.

In addition, today we have greater “comfort” compared to previous years of the pandemic, because even with the emergence of new variants, the collective immunity generated by vaccination gives us support to work in the search for complete immunization of the general population and the of reinforcement of the groups at greater risk, while we demand the vaccine update so that the next reinforcements are with immunizers capable of protecting from the variants.