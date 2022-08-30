5 Myths About Android Phones You’re Probably Tired of Hearing | Productivity

Cell phones with Android system, although they are among the most popular in Brazil – they make up 90% of smartphones in the country, according to a report released in 2020 by Google in partnership with the consulting firm Bain & Company -, they are surrounded by several myths about their operation for a long time. years old. The ideas that it would be inferior to iOS, the iPhone’s operating system, or that it has little security and is difficult to use, are some examples of this. In the following list, remember five “lies” about Android phones that everyone is tired of hearing.

It is common to hear that Android phones are less secure than other smartphones. This perception was widespread mainly because Google’s system gives users more freedom – such as by keeping open source and allowing to install APKs – while Apple keeps iOS closed. However, although there is a risk of infections, the danger is not as common as you might think – just be careful and take precautions.

One of them is to activate Google Play Protect, a security feature of the Play Store. The tool checks apps before installation and makes sure they are free of infections. To do this, just go to the app store and tap on your profile picture on the top right side of the screen. then go to “Play Protect” and select the gear icon to activate options “Scan apps with Play Protect” and “Improve the detection of harmful apps”.

Another important measure is to analyze the evaluations of the applications, since, although the Play Store has a lot of security, there can still be malicious platforms. Therefore, check the feedback offered by other users can be interesting to decide whether to download an app or not. It is worth mentioning, however, that most malware does not come from the official Google platform, but from services installed by random websites. In this sense, if you download only through the Google Play Store, the chances of contracting a virus on your cell phone are low.

In addition to these actions, it is also possible to keep an antivirus activated and perform constant scans. It is also valid to avoid opening suspicious links. So, with proper care, the system is as safe as any other.

Android is an open source system – meaning users have more possibilities to edit and customize it as they wish. This, however, can make it seem that, in order to use a smartphone with this system, it is first necessary to understand programming – which is not true, since, if you want, you can keep the entire system according to its factory operation.

A real point, however, is that Android often varies by phone manufacturer. Thus, a Samsung smartphone will have a different interface than a Motorola one, for example, which may indeed seem complicated, at first glance, in the case of switching devices. But in general terms, the system is as intuitive as Apple’s for everyday actions – like increasing the screen brightness and accessing the settings. In addition, just use the smartphone repeatedly to then adapt.

The idea that apps run worse on Android phones is also misguided, especially since the usability of services actually depends on a number of issues. First, the phone model you choose may affect the installation of apps, as some platforms may only be available to certain manufacturers. Another determining factor is the operating system version – which, when outdated, can interfere with the operation.

One truth here is that, in the case of the iPhone, because there are fewer models available, developers are able to make applications that are more optimized for Apple’s operating system. But in the end, the way apps work will depend a lot more on your phone model and the version of Android on it than anything else.

However, although there are differences related to applications between one model and another, it is worth mentioning that most platforms are available optimized for all Android phones through the Play Store – especially the most used apps, such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

Another very common myth about Android phones is that their interface is ugly. This conception is wrong because, nowadays, users can customize the smartphone the way they want, especially after Android 12. This is because not only is the system open, allowing the use of different launchers, but also thanks to Material You, an interface feature exclusive released in 2021.

Among the features available in Material You are changes to the layout format, font type, display sizes, colors and even icon formats. Thus, Android is not “ugly” – the reality is that the appearance of the smartphone will depend on each person’s personal taste, which can lead to different interpretations. On iOS, the look follows the standard set by Apple, which hasn’t changed much over the years and still doesn’t allow for much customization (at least not until iOS 16 is released).

5. It’s the same on every cell phone

The claim that Android is “the same on every phone” is another very common misconception. That’s because, in the case of these devices, smartphone manufacturers first get the basis of the system from Google and then customize the way they prefer. For that reason, a Samsung-branded phone will not look the same as a Motorola, for example.

The differences range from pre-installed apps to some performance features. In addition, the regularity of updates will also vary by manufacturer – another factor that prevents all Android devices from working as a whole, unlike iOS.

with information from How-to Geek and MUO

