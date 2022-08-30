777 executives arrive in Rio on Wednesday amid pressure to change Vasco’s coach | vasco

Next Wednesday, Vasco will receive another visit, this time on a conclusive basis, from executives from 777 Partners. They arrive in Rio de Janeiro to complete the transfer process from Sociedade Anônima de Futebol (SAF) in the midst of a difficult moment for the team in Serie B, with internal and external pressure to hire an effective coach to replace the interim Emílio Faro.

The 777 entourage will have four high-profile members of the group: founding partner Joshua Wander, entertainment director Juan Arciniegas, chief operating officer Nicolas Maya and the CEO of 777 Football Group, which is the arm of the company that takes care of the football, Don Dransfield.

This is the first time Josh has returned to Rio since March, when the memorandum of understanding with Vasco had just been signed. It was the occasion when the founding partner of 777 got to know the club’s facilities and promised that the confrontation against Flamengo, for Carioca, would be “the last with a disadvantage in the budget”.

Initially informed by “Lance!” and then confirmed by ge, the visit of the executives aims to conclude the transfer of 70% of the shares of SAF do Vasco to 777. The company is currently duly incorporated and registered with the sports entities, but still with 100% of the shares belonging to the club. It will be the last step of a process that began in February: from then on, the American group will take the reins of the Vasco football department.

The entourage is also expected in São Januário on Wednesday night, when Vasco receives Guarani for the 27th round of Série B of the Brasileirão. The ball rolls at 19:00 (Brasília time).

Pressure by a coach

Although this is not the main reason for the visit, Vasco’s bad moment in Serie B and the pressure to hire a coach should be discussed with the executives. The interim command of Emílio Faro, who completed his sixth straight game in front of the team in the defeat to Bahia, has been suffering criticism from inside and outside the club.

The fans have been contesting some of Emílio’s choices, such as the lineup and changes during the match, as well as the board’s decision not to hire an effective coach. These are questions that are echoed among people inside the club: after the defeat in Salvador, Otto Carvalho, president of the General Assembly, used his social network to protest and asked for an “urgent technician”.

However, although the shares of SAF have not yet been passed to 777, who makes the decisions in the club’s football is the duo Paulo Bracks and Luiz Mello, sporting director and CEO of Vasco SAF respectively. As in previous matches, the two were part of the delegation that went to Salvador.

Vasco suffered two consecutive defeats for the first time in this Series B and won only three of the last 12 games in Series B. The advantage for the fifth place, which reached nine points, is now four.

