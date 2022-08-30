A Desalmada – Fernanda marries Rafael to destroy Otávio

Fernanda will start her revenge plan in A Desalmada.

Unprecedented in the afternoons of SBTthe mexican soap opera the soulless is displayed after Beware of the Angel and in the next chapters, Fernanda (Livia Brito) will start her revenge plan.

since the beginning of the soullessthe public waits to see the young lady Fernanda start your revenge against Otávio Toscano (Eduardo Santamarina). In the past, the farmer killed her husband and then sexually abused her.

Years passed and Fernanda met Rafael (José Ron), who is heir to octavio. However, in a twist of fate, both ended up falling in love, which later became a problem for the protagonist of the soulless. Now, willing to take revenge on the rich man, she will use the boy and marry the villain’s heir with a thirst for revenge.

the character of Livia Brito will conclude that the best way to get revenge on octavio for killing her husband, abusing her and stealing her land is marrying her son Rafael.

Fernanda will tell your plan for Caesar (Daniel Elbittar), who will be shocked by the radical decision ‘Heartless’. She will explain that this is the best way to be inside the Primor farm and know the steps of octavio to destroy the villain.

Caesar will ask for Fernanda if she is using Rafael as a protest to get revenge or if he really fell in love with his enemy’s son in The Soulless. She will end up confessing that it is for both reasons that she will combine the useful with the pleasant.

PLAN WILL WORK

Caesar will try to open your eyes Fernanda stating that Rafael he won’t forgive her when he finds out that she was gathering evidence against his father and he will also feel used.

decided, Fernanda will say that Rafael will support her in discovering the truth about the villain of the soulless. The young lady will also make it clear that she has already made her decision and does not intend to change her mind.

Caesar will not agree that Rafael will be against the father, but will support Fernanda in this quest for revenge and in the next chapters of the soulless one, she will go up to the altar with the son of her enemy.