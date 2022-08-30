Abin got in the way of PF investigation against Jair Renan Bolsonaro, report says

A report by the Federal Police points out that ABIN (Agência Brasileira de Investigación) disrupted investigations that targeted Jair Renan, the son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The information is from the newspaper. The globe.

A member of the intelligence agency admitted to the PF that he received a mission to gather information about the case involving 04, with the aim of preventing “risks to the image” of the former captain.

Abin’s moves took place four days after Jair Renan and his physical trainer, Allan Lucena, became the target of an investigative procedure by the PF for alleged influence peddling inside the Planalto Palace.

According to investigations, the two would have facilitated entry into the government for businessmen interested in receiving public money.

The monitoring of investigations involving 04 and the physical trainer came to light after, in May, Lucena called the Military Police after realizing that he was being followed by a car. Upon being approached, the driver of the vehicle identified himself as Luiz Felipe Barros Felix, a PF agent assigned to the intelligence agency.

In testimony, Felix claimed to work under the orders of Alexandre Ramagem, commander of the intelligence agency and the president’s trusted man.

According to the agent, the mission was to gather information about the location of a vehicle donated to Jair Renan and the personal trainervalued at 90 thousand reais, which would have been ceded by a businessman from Espírito Santo, interested in gaining access to the government.

“The object of knowledge was to find out whether the reports that could pose a risk to the president’s image or physical integrity were true or not,” said the agent.

The duo is investigated by the Federal Police for intermediating a meeting with the businessman from Espírito Santo and the then Minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho.

In a statement, the Ministry stated that the meeting was officially requested by the office of the Presidency, through a presidential advisor who was a friend of Jair Renan.

In the report produced by the PF, investigators point out that there was “interference in the investigations”.

The document also points out that after the monitoring carried out by Abin in the case of the electric vehicle came to light, it would have been returned by Lucena. “The aforementioned diligence, logically, hampered the ongoing investigations since it changed the state of mind of the investigated, as well as strangely, after the wide dissemination in the media, it was also reported that Mr. Allan Lucena would have ‘returned’ vehicle supposedly delivered to Mr. Renan Bolsonaro”, points out the document sent to Justice.

In a note, Abin stated that there were no official documents about the mission cited by Felix. “There is no record of this action in the systems of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (ABIN). Federal Police agent Luiz Felipe Barros Felix has not been part of the ABIN staff since March 29, 2021”.

The agent was disconnected from the agency 13 days after being caught following Lucena on a mission.

The lawyer representing the Bolsonaro family, Frederick Wassef, said that Abin was not involved in the investigations and that the agent was at the place where he was caught “on his own”.