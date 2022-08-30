After battling her brother for the Iron Throne, Rhaenyra dies; “A Dance with Dragons” Conflict Leads to the Decline of the Targaryens

The series “House of the Dragon“, prequel to game of Thronesis the new success of the HBO. After the airing of the first episode, which reached almost ten million viewers, the spin off has been renewed for a second season. “The Dragon’s House“, even became the network’s largest original series audience.

SPOILER ALERT TO FOLLOW!

The story takes place 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryenlived by Emilia Clarke. The plot is centered on Rhaenyra Targaryeneldest daughter of the king Viserys I. With the death of Queen Aemma and the ambition to daemonthe monarch appoints the eldest as his heir.

Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, manipulates Viserys and the ruler marries Alicent Hightower. According to information from the “AdoroCinema” website, this set of events leads to “The Dance of the Dragons“, a civil war between Rhaenyra and her half-brother, Aegon II.

Who gets the Iron Throne?

In the book “Fire & Blood“, the king has sons by Alicent, but chooses to keep Rhaenyra as successor. After Viserys loses his life, Aegon II delivers the blow and manages to sit on the Iron Throne. The conflict between the Targaryens, by the way, lasts for years and causes many murders. Rhaenyra is even offered and devoured by the dragon Sunfyre., according to the portal “Game of Thrones Wiki”. His brother reigns for another half year and ends up being poisoned by the men themselves. It is worth noting that it is not yet known whether the series should be faithful to the original story.