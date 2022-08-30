After criticizing Bolsonaro, Eduardo Costa says who he will vote for in 2022

The singer Eduardo Costa decided to open the game about his political positioning in this year’s presidential elections. In recent months, the sertanejo has made clear his regret for having supported the current president and candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2018 vote.

Even with the apparent disappointment with the Chief Executive, Costa clarified that he maintains his vote for the Liberal Party candidate.

Eduardo Costa Eduardo CostaDisclosure Eduardo Costa Eduardo CostaClaudio Augusto/Brazilnews Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Eduardo Costa Eduardo CostaReproduction / Instagram Eduardo Costa Eduardo CostaReproduction / Instagram Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Eduardo Costa The singer wore her shoulder-length haircut. Reproduction / Instagram Eduardo Costa Eduardo Costa is a singer Reproduction / Instagram 0

“Odair, I’m going to be very honest, I’m going to talk to you… I promised I wouldn’t talk about politics anymore, I’m telling you who are my friend, my brother, and to your viewers and people who follow your channels. I am Bolsonaro and my vote is for Bolsonaro!”, he told Canal Rural, by Odair Terra.

attacks on Lula

Next, Costa said that he does not vote for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Bolsonaro’s main competitor, because he “does not agree with the former criminal ruling our country”:

“I do not agree with ex-criminal ruling our country. That’s what I have to say,” he said.

“I don’t get into controversy, I respect people’s vote, I respect people’s choice, I’m not here to get into any kind of controversy, for God’s sake. I vote for Bolsonaro and I can tell you that I’m only talking about this because it’s his program”, concluded the sertanejo.

Change

In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Eduardo Costa harshly criticized the Bolsonaro government. The artist also confessed that he exposed himself too much in the last election.

In an interview with Jovem Pan’s Morning Show, Eduardo Costa revealed that he regretted having stood by Bolsonaro in 2018 and taking the ideologies to his fans on his Instagram, which has become a real political platform.