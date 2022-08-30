After debate at Band, Moro attacks Lula and shuts up about Bolsonaro

Former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil), when commenting on the presidential debate held on Sunday night, 28, on TV Bandeirantes, attacked former president Lula (PT) and chose to spare former ally Jair Bolsonaro (PL), from whom was Minister of Justice. Moro also made few mentions of Soraya Thronicke, a candidate for his party.

About Lula, Moro focused his comments on the topic of corruption, brought up by Bolsonaro in the first question of the debate. The former captain questioned the PT about deviations at Petrobras and received in response a list of actions taken by the Lula and Dilma governments in the fight against corruption. The ex-president also criticized the dismantling of control bodies and Bolsonaro’s interference in entities such as the Federal Police.

For the former judge, however, “Lula has no moral conditions to participate in a debate on corruption”. Moro also adds that Lula “lies or he avoids the questions” and that he would be “completely vulnerable” on these issues.

Moro also used social media to lie about Lula’s ‘non-innocence’. The PT, it is worth saying, was indeed exonerated, since his convictions were annulled. As Lenio Streck recently clarified in a conversation with Capital Letter, “the Constitution deals with the presumption of innocence”, therefore, “Lula owes nothing. He is as innocent as a child.” For the jurist, the PT can even sue anyone who claims otherwise.

In addition to the attacks on Lula, Moro was silent about Bolsonaro, his former boss. The ex-judge did not take a position, for example, on the ex-captain’s misogynistic attacks on journalist Vera Magalhães and senator Simone Tebet (MDB). In the debate, Bolsonaro refused to answer a question about vaccination and preferred to say that the reporter was “a disgrace to journalism”. The attacks were repudiated by those present and several personalities, but Moro preferred to omit himself in this case.

Also noteworthy are the few mentions made by Moro to Soraya Thronicke, the candidate of União Brasil, acronym for the former judge, to the Planalto. About the candidate, Moro only republished a comment by his wife Rosângela and a post by Soraya herself about Education. He, however, did not make his personal analysis of the senator’s participation.

Recently, Moro signaled that he intends to support Bolsonaro in the event of a second round against Lula. The implicit message in the post is that the former judge does not believe in the electoral potential of his co-religionist.