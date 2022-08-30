After debuting on “Domingão com Huck”, Lívia Andrade would have received a new proposal to stay on TV Globo in 2023

Looks like Lívia Andrade came to stay right in TV Globo. After her debut as a judge on the “Believe Whoever You Will”from the program “Sunday of Huck”, the blonde would have received a new proposal from the broadcaster to stay in the house next year.

According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the “In off”, Lívia would have been invited by Luciano Huck to participate in the next edition of the “Famous dance”, which is slated for a March release. She is currently a permanent member of the board. “Believe Whoever You Will” alongside Father Fábio de Melo and Déa Lúcia, mother of Paulo Gustavo.

Also according to information from the columnist, Lívia’s current salary is ten thousand reais, much lower than what she earned at SBT, around 35 thousand reais. But, the idea is that with the great visibility on Globo, Andrade will be able to do more publicity.

Lívia Andrade’s debut at Globo

The presenter made her debut last Sunday (28). Despite much praise for the new hire, Lívia was heavily criticized for “her way” on social networks. On the web, many internet users pointed out that Lívia would be ‘forcing’ on stage and wanting to ‘show up’ more than the presenter. “It was already difficult to watch Domingão do Huck, now with this Livia Andrade wanting to appear more than the presenter definitely cannot! insufferable little woman” fired a netizen on Twitter.