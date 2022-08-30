After extensive negotiation, banks insist on downgraded proposal

In negotiation of the Unified National Campaign for Bank Employees (wage campaign) – which began on the afternoon of Monday 29th and continued into the early hours of Tuesday 30th – the banks remained uncompromising in their proposal, imposing a readjustment below inflation and intending to replace it with an increase in the voucher. -food.

The National Banking Command will be on duty until the end of the day of this Tuesday 30 and will convene an assembly for this Wednesday 31.

“We insisted a lot on the real increase and Fenaban continued insisting on giving a readjustment below inflation. This is absurd. Fenaban is not valuing bank employees, who give banks so much profit. So, the Command decided that it is not possible to continue due to the intransigence of the banks. We stopped trading. The Command will meet, starting at 11 am, to decide the next steps. We are already calling meetings for Wednesday 31st, so that bank employees can decide the next steps for our category. The Comando will be here, in São Paulo, until the end of the day, waiting to see if we will have a new negotiating table with Fenaban.” Ivone Silva, president of the Banking and Finance Workers Union of São Paulo, Osasco and Region and one of the coordinators of the National Banking Command