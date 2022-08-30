After flipping with car, Paula Fernandes hides party and makes ban | famous

After flipping the car, Paula Fernandes, country singer tried to hide her upcoming party. The reason for the celebration? Celebrate its 38th birthday, straight from São Paulo, in a mega event. The demands of the mining company and her advice caused confusion in communication professionals and some colleagues.

The information was exclusively disclosed by Felipeh Campos, journalist and member of the The afternoon is yours (TV network!). The communicator revealed that Paula Fernandes’ party was being organized in secret. Another curious detail is that the order of the artist’s team would be to advise the space chosen to celebrate the anniversary, not to leak the information in any way.

Even so, it was not possible to keep the secret for long. Paula Fernandes’ party takes place this Wednesday (31), at the Tetto Rooftop Lounge, located at Av. Rebouças in Pinheiros (SP). The singer and her crew are also making another dark demand, the press is literally banned from covering the party and guests are being warned.

The channel for communication is through the singer’s own agenda list. The famous employees are getting in touch via telephone contact. The country celebrity’s accident took place last Saturday (27), at Rodovia Castelo Branco in São Paulo, taking fans and friends by surprise.

Through social networks, Paula Fernandes vented emotionally: “I still don’t know how I am. I just know that I’m alive and I know that yesterday I was reborn. This shocking image represents the hardest day of my life, when I thought it would be the end of us. Rony and I were returning from the countryside to São Paulo, on the Castelo Branco highway. I was driving when a runaway car hit us in the back. I lost control of the steering due to the force of the crash, our car flipped a few times and dragged on the asphalt until it stopped.”

“A lot went through my head in those seconds of horror and when it finally stopped, I just wanted to know how Ron was doing. And he was fine! I have many things to say in this message. I’m still in shock, the scene repeats like a movie, I feel tachycardia and fear when I remember. It was very difficult to sleep tonight. But the most important thing of all at this time is that we are reborn. We are grateful that we survived this accident!”added Paula Fernandes.