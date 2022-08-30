After having covid-19, Sonia Abrão is hospitalized with bacterial pneumonia; understand the disease

Away for more than ten days from the The afternoon is yoursa program she has been running since 2006 on RedeTV!, the presenter Sonia Abram shared with his followers on Instagram that is hospitalized to treat a frame bacterial pneumonia. Hospitalization takes place one week after she tested positive for Covid-19.

“My pulmonologist believes that I contracted the bacteria along with the covid. As I was medicated with antibiotics in covid, pneumonia did not develop. As I zeroed Covid in 1 week, the medication was suspended and then the pneumonia had free ground to attack ”, he explained. Among the symptoms, she reports loss of voice and a “very strong” cough.

Although it is possible to carry out the treatment at home, the presenter says that she was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, 27, to monitor possible arrhythmia crises caused by corticosteroids, one of the drugs prescribed by the doctor. She also advised followers to take care of their health in the middle of winter: “Do not forget that we are still in the season of viruses and bacteria that cause respiratory diseases, which go beyond covid. And bacterial pneumonia is the ball of the time!!! Mask is still our greatest protection!” she wrote.

According to Carlos de Carvalho, director of the Pulmonology Division of the Instituto do Coração, Hospital de Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of Sao Paulo (InCor HCFMUSP), although this infection is not transmitted or contracted through the airways, unlike flu, colds and covid-19 itself, care similar to those for the prevention of these diseases can be effective to prevent this type of pneumonia.

Presenter Sonia Abrão is being treated for bacterial pneumonia. Photograph: Reproduction/ [email protected]

This is because many cases of pulmonary inflammation appear as a complication after a viral infection, as in the case of Sonia Abram. With the immune system already compromised by fighting the virus, it is easier for previously harmless bacteria, such as those that live in the mouth and throat, to descend into the alveoli and cause problems. Carlos de Carvalho explains that the same can occur in other parts of the body, such as the pharynx, larynx and sinuses, triggering pharyngitis, laryngitis and sinusitis.

In addition to using masks as a protective barrier against infectious agents such as viruses and frequent hand hygiene, the pulmonologist recommends habits that can help keep the lungs and immune system more prepared to react in case of infection. Some examples are practicing physical activity on a regular basis, staying away from cigarettes and avoiding environments that are heavily polluted with smoke or dust.

The inflammation that affects the alveoli, structures in the lungs where gas exchange of breathing takes place, is called pneumonia. They can be caused by several agents, such as viruses, bacteria and fungi, the bacterial being the most common among them. “The body’s defense system to fight dust and infectious agents is extremely effective; over the decades that we have lived, it is rare to have pneumonia. But there are several factors that favor its appearance. It is very common, for example, that they are associated with or appear as a result of viral inflammation”, explains Carlos de Carvalho.

Know the main symptoms of bacterial pneumonia

– Cough;

– Chest pain, which occurs when inflammation extends and reaches the pleura, the membrane that lines the alveoli;

– Expectoration and presence of yellowish, grayish or greenish pus (phlegm), which indicates the existence of bacteria and dead white blood cells;

– Fever above 37.5°C that persists for a day or more.

The treatment of the disease consists mainly of the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics, which act on different types of bacteria, and generally lasts from a week to ten days. “Most of the time, you can treat bacterial pneumonia with oral antibiotics at home. Now, when the infection is very extensive or when the individual has some degree of immunosuppression, in the case of elderly patients, children, with diabetes or cancer, for example, it is necessary to hospitalize and use more potent antibiotics, administered intravenously”, he says. the doctor.

Depending on the medical evaluation of each case, inhalation techniques and respiratory physiotherapy can also be used to help with expectoration, and anti-inflammatory drugs and corticosteroids may be administered in cases with a large inflammatory response.

Although treatment is usually quick, the pulmonologist warns: “Pneumonia is still a very common cause of death in the population, so we should not neglect it. If the person has a fever that starts to last longer than a day or two, especially after an infection with a virus; cough and presence of phlegm, it is better to seek medical attention early, which increases the chances of solving this problem”, he concludes.