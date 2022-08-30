After her debut, Lívia Andrade should continue on Globo in 2023

Lívia Andrade debuted on Globo’s small screens last Sunday (28/8) and seems to have conquered space on the network. According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off, the presenter should remain at the company next year and continue on Sunday with Huck.

According to the portal, Lívia was invited by Luciano Huck to join the cast of the next edition of Dança dos Famosos. In the frame, artists of different ages compete in a dance competition in pairs with professional dancers.

For now, the presenter is in the Believe em Quem Queser board, on Sunday. Next to her are Paulo Gustavo’s mother, Dea Lúcia, and Father Fábio de Melo.

On Instagram, she celebrated her debut on the show with a video of her entering the global stage. “You’ll get what you deserve, wait,” she wrote in the caption. In the comments, Dea Lúcia thanked Lívia for the affection she had with her and praised her colleague: “You are very beautiful inside and out. We will be together”.