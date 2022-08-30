After losing relevance, Multishow Prize wants to correct past mistake

Throughout this Monday (29/8) we met some of the nominees in the most diverse categories of the 29th edition of the Multishow Award. And to the surprise of many people, but mainly for the listed artists themselves, for the industry and also this columnist who last year exposed how outdated the event was, a turnaround in important points can be observed: the clear idea of ​​correcting the serious mistakes made in the past.

In 2021, the channel presented the most insane and disastrous edition of its history, attributed by Didi Wagner and Laura Vicente (presenters) as “fantastic world of music”. However, what we saw was the most complete disconnection from the musical reality of Brazilians.

Not even the great performances of Iza, Emicida and Ferrugem were able to save the award from an embarrassment before the public and the market. An edition that was saved only by the excellence of Tatá Werneck in the presentation. On the other side of the story, entrepreneurs and artists, of course, were outraged by what was accomplished.

Names of great expressiveness in the current scenario were largely ignored by the awards at the time when other consecrated ones, but without works highlighted in the charts, unfairly predominated.

The issue of diversity was very synthesized throughout the celebration, which made no sense, as two of the greatest powers of the LGBTQIA+ genre, Pabllo Vittar or Glória Groove, were left out.

This year, in addition to them, Liniker, Urias and Jão are among the nominees. In another niche, João Gomes, L7nnon, Filipe Ret and the sertanejos Ana Castela, Diego and Victor Hugo, Maiara and Maraisa and Matheus & Kauan occupy deserved space.

What is expected from the Multishow Prize from now on is that its realization will no longer be based on a view restricted to old minds and start looking much more at the present, at what people are really listening to on the streets, in clubs, in streamings. , and that in particular start to value the talents of Brazil, not just those who no longer need to prove anything to anyone. Brazil is plural and it is the new talents that are truly on the lips of the people.

