After scare, orthopedist from Barra do Garças is out of risk and family thanks for mobilization

Orthopedist Raphael Antunes Lacerda, 34, is now out of risk and in full recovery, who is hospitalized in an ICU bed at MedBarra Hospital in Barra do Garças due to an upper digestive hemorrhage. He presented a loss of blood and quickly the family mobilized friends to donate blood in favor of the orthopedist. During Monday (29/8), there was an unusual demand at the Municipal Emergency Room Blood Bank to the point of exhausting the blood collection capacity yesterday. The information that the campaign continues today because this blood will serve other people.

On Tuesday morning (8/30) the website Araguaia Notícia got in touch with Raphael’s wife, Myrian Veronez Lacerda, who has been accompanying him in the ICU since Sunday, when he was hospitalized.

Myrian, who is a nurse and professor at UFMT, explained that her husband remains in the ICU, but is conscious and in full recovery and has already been extubated. “He lost a lot of blood quickly due to inflammation so we decided to mobilize friends to get blood bags and we thank the population who responded in helping him and this campaign will serve other people”, she added.

Raphael is the son of veterinarian Robson Lacerda, who works in the city of Itumbiara (GO) and also works in the public network of Barra do Garças at the Reference Center, Cecap. Here’s a thank you to the people who donated blood and the positive thinking in the prompt restoration of Raphael Lacerda. It is proven, more than ever, that donating blood is donating life!!! If you can donate too and always help a brother!!!

